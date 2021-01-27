Law enforcement officials are seeking a man they say led deputies and police officers on a multi-county chase in a stolen pickup truck early Sunday.
According to Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones, the chase began in Chesapeake, Virginia, and continued on U.S. 17 through four northeastern counties before ending in Edenton shortly before 1 a.m.
Jones said his deputies joined the pursuit after Chesapeake police notified Pasquotank-Camden Central Communications at 12:16 a.m. that they were pursuing a stolen 2013 Ford F-130 pickup truck.
Jones said his deputies, using spiked “stop strips,” attempted to stop the pickup on U.S. 17 somewhere in the vicinity of the Horseshoe Road intersection. The driver of the stolen vehicle, however, managed to avoid the strips by driving over into a turn lane and going around them, Jones said.
At some point while still in Camden, a deputy tried to pass the truck and get in front of it, Jones said. The driver of the pickup, however, swerved to the right, causing the truck to collide with the side of the deputy’s vehicle.
The deputy wasn’t injured and continued the pursuit, Jones said. Damage to the vehicle was later estimated at about $3,000.
When the chase entered Pasquotank County, Pasquotank deputies also joined the pursuit. After the truck passed into Perquimans County, Camden deputies attempted to stop the truck a second time with the stop strips near Winfall but were unsuccessful, Jones said.
A third attempt just after the truck and pursuing deputy vehicles crossed the Perquimans River Bridge and entered Hertford was partly successful, Jones said. The front passenger tire was damaged by the strips; however, the driver still didn’t stop. He instead continued on U.S. 17 into Chowan County, Jones said.
Losing the front tire didn’t slow down the truck much, Jones said. While the truck was traveling 80 mph for much of the pursuit, its speed fell only to about 70 mph after losing the tire, he said.
After leaving U.S. 17 at an Edenton exit, the driver stopped the pickup in the 800 block of North Broad Street about 12:52 a.m., got out and fled, Edenton police Chief Henry King told the Chowan Herald.
Jones said the driver, described as a white male, disappeared into a wooded area. The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office supplied a canine unit but authorities, including Camden deputies who had pursued the driver from the state line, were not able to locate him, Jones said.
Law enforcement officials are seeking witnesses who may have been in the area of North Broad Street at the time the pickup came through. Anyone with information about the incident or the driver of the pickup is asked to contact Detective Lopez, of the Edenton Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, at 252-337-4599 or 252-482-5144, ext. 107, or to call the department’s tip line at 252-632-0303.