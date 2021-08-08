EDENTON — The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education voted to make masks optional for both students and staff this fall during an emotion-filled meeting last week that included one man being escorted from the room by a sheriff’s deputy.
The board’s vote was 5-2, with Chairman Gene Jordan and board members Ricky Browder, Paul Clifton, Joan White and Maxine Mason voting in favor of Edenton-Chowan Superintendent Michael Sasscer’s recommendation to make mask-wearing optional when school resumes Aug. 23.
Board members Jean Bunch and Gil Burroughs cast the lone “no” votes against Sasscer’s recommendation.
Sasscer, who said he based his recommendation to make mask wearing optional on physical and mental health concerns, also advised the board to revisit the policy monthly in light of updated health data.
As of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control’s COVID-19 tracker rated transmission of the virus in Chowan as “high.” The site noted the county has reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days, giving Chowan a case rate of 143.44 per 100,000 people. The tracker also indicates Chowan’s positivity rate — the percentage of COVID tests that come back positive — was 12.36%.
Gov. Roy Cooper has recommended that students wear face coverings in the state’s classrooms but has left the final decision to local school boards. Masks will be mandatory for students on school buses and activity buses in accordance with federal rules.
The issue of masks drew a passionate response from parents and other members of the public during the public-board dialogue portion of Monday’s meeting. Most of those who addressed the board were opposed to students being required to wear masks.
One opponent of mask wearing, whose name was listed on the sign-in sheet as Thomas LaRusso, was escorted from the building by a deputy after repeatedly interrupting the meeting and finally shouting profanity at board members. He left the meeting of his own accord after being asked to depart by Jordan and the deputy who was on duty at the meeting.
In his remarks to the board, LaRusso called mandating masks in schools “psychological punishment” for children. He said his daughter has asthma and can’t breathe if she has to wear a mask all day.
“This has to end,” he said. “This is done.”
Tiffany Hirst claimed masks for children can contribute to health issues such as panic attacks, anxiety, dental problems, and facial rashes.
“Our children may never recover from what we have let happen to them,” she said.
Barby Chappell said mask wearing should be optional. Masks for children can do more harm than good, she said.
Chappell noted children’s masks typically become “wet, sloppy and nasty” during the day.
Steve Evans, who also opposed requiring masks in schools, said that when he picked his grandson up from school last year his mask was always “soaking wet.” That is not sanitary, Evans said.
Nichole Hughes asked that parents be given a choice. “We love our children and we just want what’s best for them,” she said.
Rhonda Smith said it’s not OK for someone else to decide what is best for her child.
“Let me do what is best for our kids,” Smith said. “My children are my world. They mean everything to me.”
Nick Furlough claimed the harm of wearing masks outweighs the benefits for children, so there should not be a mask mandate for kids.
Bobi Bobbitt said “masks provide a false sense of security” and they do more harm than good.
Mike Denny said freedom is important and parents should be free to make the decision for their children.
Heather Denny said she is both a parent and a kindergarten teacher. Masks make it difficult to teach because it’s difficult for children to hear, she said.
Parents should have the right to make their own decision because parents on all sides of the issue are doing what they believe is best for their children, Denny said.
Expressing what she acknowledged was a minority view among the parents present, Mia Peterson spoke in favor of mandatory masks. She said she has asthma herself and wears a mask every day.
She said the schools not only need to think about the health of children but also about the health of those they go home to. The Delta variant is more dangerous than previous strains of COVID-19, she said.
The CDC recommends that people age 2 and older wear masks in public settings and when around people who don’t live in their household.
Jordan said it’s “plain as day” to him that people should get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Delta variant is “savaging” areas with low vaccination rates, he said.
Jordan said Sasscer’s policy recommendation is rational, adding that the board may have to change the policy at some point if “facts on the ground” change.
Browder said the board took public input seriously when making decisions about the new John A. Holmes High School, and should take public input on the masking issue just as seriously.
“Obviously this has a lot of passion tied to it,” Browder said.
He commended parents who spoke on both sides of the issue.
“This is America,” Browder said. “This is what we do.”
Browder said he supports giving parents the option to do what they think is best for their child.
Bunch said keeping children in school should be the priority. As a retired nurse, she said vaccinations can save lives.
Bunch asked Sasscer whether the vaccination rate might be considered as one of the benchmarks for masks remaining optional.
“No!” was shouted from the audience.
As of Thursday, 36.2% of Chowan’s total population was fully vaccinated while 41.5% of the population 12 and older was fully vaccinated. By contrast, 65.5% of the county’s 65-and-older population is fully vaccinated.
Burroughs said the school setting is unique in terms of the potential for exposure to the virus. Students and staff are in close proximity for six hours a day, he said.
“The environment that we are faced with is unique,” Burroughs said.
“It’s not that unique,” objected a woman from the audience who then walked out of the meeting.
Sasscer’s recommendations also include discontinuing daily screenings and focusing instead on a consistent message of “if symptomatic then stay home.”
Disinfecting protocols in schools and on buses will continue under the policy Sasscer developed.
Other aspects of the policy include:
• Assigned seating will continue on buses and in other settings such as lunch.
• Visitors and volunteers will be welcomed at schools but are reminded to remain home if symptomatic for COVID.
• Assemblies will be allowed with staggered scheduled to support social distancing.
• Athletics will follow policies of the N.C. High School Athletic Association.
• Athletic teams competing away from Chowan will follow the home team’s policies.
• School officials will continue to report COVID-19 information such as new cases to the website by 5 p.m.