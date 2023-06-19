Kayla Greene (left) and Daffny Hedgeford show off Kayla's freshly baited hook during the Edenton-Chowan Optimist Club's annual Fishing Derby at the Edenton National Fish Hatchery on Saturday. About a couple dozen Edenton youth participated in the event.
Walter Norman, 12, shows off his second catch of the day during the Edenton Optimist Club's Fishing Derby at the Edenton National Fish Hatchery on Saturday. About a couple dozen Edenton youth participated in the event.
Channel catfish caught by youth during the Edenton Optimist Club's Fishing Derby at the Edenton National Fish Hatchery on Saturday await the cleaning table. About two dozen Edenton youth participated in the annual event.
EDENTON — “These days, a lot of kids think fish is square and comes on a sandwich,” Sam Pollock said as he surveyed a couple of dozen youth fishing in one of the ponds at the Edenton National Fish Hatchery on Saturday.
To disabuse kids of that notion, the hatchery hosts a Fishing Derby each summer for Edenton youth in partnership with the Edenton-Chowan Optimist Club.