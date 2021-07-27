Edenton-Chowan Schools officials have focused their strategic planning on helping students identify and build on their unique strengths.
The plan also aims to help teachers and principals increase their skill both in developing student abilities and in identifying challenges students face and helping them overcome those.
The quarterly work session of the Edenton-Chowan Board of Education on July 22 gave board members an opportunity to weigh in on the school district's developing strategic plan for 2021-26, which is billed as "Excite. Engage. Empower. Transforming Experiences."
Superintendent Michael Sasscer told board members early in the work session that educators have endured an "unprecedented year of challenges" because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They have risen to the challenge and continued to be focused on the future, he said.
Board member Jean Bunch told the Chowan Herald that the school district is always focused on improvement — so strategic planning is a process that never really ends.
Sasscer explained that as part of the strategic planning process, surveys were sent to parents, students and staff. Those surveys kicked off the strategic planning process, he said.
The student surveys were designed to appropriate for each particular age and grade level, he added.
School leaders need to have "contagious excitement" that will spread to teachers, staff and students, according to White Oak Elementary School Principal Michelle Newsome.
Newsome said it's important to help all students find their fit because "one size does not fit all."
D.F. Walker School Principal Linda White told the school board that the goal for parents, staff and students is not just "involvement" but "engagement."
John A. Holmes High School Principal Steve Wood spoke about the importance of leaders empowering teachers to excel, and those teachers in turn empowering students to excel in school and in life.
Chowan Middle School Principal Michelle White talked about how exciting and engaging learning experiences for students create a "perfect storm of excellence."
"We know that alone we have good ideas but together we have spectacular ideas," White said, noting the value of collaboration for teachers, staff and students.
Sasscer told the board that all the principals are "superstars" and that the schools work as a team, while he and the rest of the district staff also work as a team.
"Coaching as a leader is at the forefront of all we do," Sasscer said.