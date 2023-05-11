EDENTON — The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education is seeking $1.4 million more in local funding from Chowan County commissioners in the coming fiscal year than the school district received last year.
The school board approved a $5.1 million budget May 2 for submission to the Board of Commissioners.
Edenton-Chowan Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer said the district asked for and received $3.7 million in local funding from the county last year. But the district is facing increases in mandated spending, like 20.8% more for health insurance premiums and 24.9% more in retirement costs.
To cover those increasing expenditures, Sasscer said the school system has tried to reduce staff by attrition and use its fund balances where necessary. But he worries about further staff reductions, noting it may compromise the district’s ability to operate schools safely and offer an excellent educational experience.
Sasscer said his budget request includes $783,000 to cover increased costs. The request also includes a 1% increase in the local supplement to offer more competitive salaries for educators. His request for additional instructional coaches and other changes will add another $127,000, raising the district’s total request for local funding to $5.1 million.
If commissioners only approve funding at the same level as last year, Sasscer said the district will have to dip into its fund balance for the additional $1.4 million.
In other business, the board also approved a school lunch program that officials said is designed to save the district money. Stephanie Patsel, child nutrition director, recommended the district participate in the federal Community Eligibility Program, which provides federal dollars for local school lunch and breakfast programs. The program increases federal participation in the cost of meals for those who are eligible for free meals.
Patsel told the board that acceptance to the Community Eligibility Program is based on the percentage of students who qualify for free meals at school. The program requires a minimum student qualification of 40% to qualify. She said 60.39%of students in Edenton-Chowan qualify for the lunch program.
Enrollment in the program lasts for four years, and Patsel said she could see no downsides to participation. The board voted unanimously to join the program.
Hope Academy Coordinator Christina Melindez addressed the board about the school system’s alternative school. Melindez said many people have incorrect ideas about Hope Academy.
“There are a lot of misconceptions about Hope Academy, that this is not the place to be,” Melindez said. “One of the goals of Hope Academy is to have students know that this is not your ‘punishment.’”
The school, available for students in grades 6-12, is designed for those “not finding success in the regular classroom,” Melindez and Sasscer have said previously. It does so, they’ve said, by emphasizing smaller class sizes, a more intimate learning environment, and credit recovery options.
Melindez said Hope Academy’s goal is to help emphasize what is best for each individual student. The school concentrates on changing a student’s trajectory and provides mental health services for those who need them.
“One mistake isn’t your destiny. There is always a chance to do greater things,” Melindez said.
The school board also heard from two candidates for a single student position on the school board, which board members appoint. Both Kate Foster and Olivia Armstead discussed their qualifications and detailed their extracurricular activities, and detailed their goals should they be appointed to the board.
The board continued its interview with the candidates in closed session after the public meeting was over.