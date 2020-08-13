Chowan County Board of Elections is in search of poll workers to help operate its two early voting sites and several sites on Election Day, Nov. 3.
During previous elections, early voting was held at the Board of Elections office in the Chowan County Agriculture Building at the intersection of Granville Street and Virginia Road.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, early voting will be held at two locations to allow for safe social-distancing practices. The first site will be at the old D F Walker Gymnasium, 818 N. Oakum St. The entrance will be in the rear of the building at 112 Blades St., Edenton, NC, 27932, at the end of the parking lot.
The second site will be at the northern end of the county, at Northern Chowan Community Center, 2869 Virginia Road, Tyner, NC 27980.
Both sites will operate on the same schedule:
- 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, Oct. 15-Oct. 30
- 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 17, 24, 31
- 1-5 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 18, 25
To become a poll worker or for information on the November election, contact the Board of Elections at 252-482-4010.