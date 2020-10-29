The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is now accepting applications for the position of executive director.
Applicants are encouraged to apply by Nov. 6. The selection committee expects to be screening applications and scheduling interviews beginning immediately.
Chamber President Amber Hardy said the board does not want to rush into a decision for filling the vacant position. Interviews will be conducted by the hiring committee which has been formed and includes four board members.
Outgoing Executive Director Win Dale’s last day will be Oct 31.
Starting Nov. 1, Hardy will serve as acting as Interim Executive Director until the position is filled.
“This is a busy time for the chamber; figuring out what to do about the Christmas Parade and getting the new Chamber discount cards ready and distributed, plus assisting the businesses with the upcoming holiday season,” she said. “We know how important it is for someone to temporarily fill the position, we do not want to the new director to be behind, nor do we want to not be available for our members. While we didn’t expect to be replacing our current director, we are excited for the future of the Chamber.”
Since Hardy is Chamber President for 2020, while she is serving as acting executive director, the Chamber’s Internal Vice President Roberta Geramita will be acting as the President.
Job posting was released on Friday, Oct. 23 and will run through Friday, Nov. 2.
Though the hiring committee and board will make salary decision based on qualifications, the job posting lists the salary range as between $30,000 and $40,000 per year.
Posting is on indeedjobs.com and shared to the chamber’s Facebook page.