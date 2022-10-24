shooting incident

Elizabeth City State University police direct traffic near apartment complexes on Weeksville Road Sunday night following a shots fired report near the Rivers Landing apartment complex. Elizabeth City police say a Chowan County man was shot at Rivers Landing and treated for his injuries at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City police are investigating the shooting of a Chowan County man at a city apartment complex Sunday night.

Police said in a press release early Monday that Kristopher Hardie, 26, of the 400 block of Center Hill Road, Tyner, was shot at the Rivers Landing apartment complex. Hardie was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where he is being treated for his injuries. 