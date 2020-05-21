Economic virus taking its toll

Ever busy and putting in long days as state Treasurer Dale Folwell took a few moments to talk to the Chowan Herald/Perquimans Weekly about reopening the economy and how leadership in Raleigh needs to address the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly as scientific data becomes more readily available.
“People are very stressed out right now because of the unknown, but every time someone challenges a mathematical assumption, whether it is at the local or state level, you can’t just dismiss that and say they are being political. It’s not about politics or emotion – it is about mathematics,” he said. “Right now, people don’t care what political party you are a member of, they just want their problems solved. Their problem right now is how are they going to buy food and how are they going to remain employed.”
Folwell said North Carolina should be able to recover from the economic toll brought about by COVID-19 because of the state’s strong financial position. The state he said has $2 billion in unappropriated state budget funds; $4 billion in its unemployment fund; and $1.5 billion in its rainy-day fund. The state also received $4 billion in federal relief from the CARES Act, $2 billion of which the state hasn’t yet allocated.
“As the state Treasurer, I don’t know of any state in the country, as large as we are, that’s in a better financial position to come out of this quicker and stronger than anyone else,” he said.
Folwell spoke from the heart as he sought to inspire hope about the future, reopening and challenging assumptions about how to contend with the pandemic. Day to day, more data compiled from scientific analysis indicates a flat or downward trend to the spread of COVID-19. He said decisions should not be based on assumptions, fear or politics, but from an applied analysis of the facts.
“I say this from the heart and from the stomach as much as I do from the mind. In order to be successful, we have to be willing to challenge assumptions,” he said. “Anytime you challenge assumptions, everybody calls it political. But the fact is that your readers don’t care what political party anybody is a member of, they just want their problem solved. Their problem in Edenton, Hertford, Chowan and Perquimans counties is their fears about food and their job.”
Folwell noted that the economic virus will continue to grow if nothing is done soon to save the economy, with small communities and local governments hit hardest.
“I can tell you as the keeper of the public purse – I’ll say it emphatically – we are in the first inning of the economic virus that will create an inequality that many communities are never going to be able to bounce back from,” he said. “Economic impacts ... it’s totally surrounding the lack of motion – because when you can’t move, you can’t consume. You can’t consume fuel, Pepsi – you’re not going to work; if you can not move, you can not consume. So many of these local budgets are based on the expectation that people are going to consume – not to mention the effects this will have on the tourism industry.”
It’s not only what Governor Cooper is doing, Folwell said, but how North Carolina is being put into a competitive disadvantage through by its path to reopening, uncertainty that is going to destroy small businesses’ joy of achievement and upward mobility.
A COVID-19 survivor, Folwell knows first-hand what’s at stake, but he also knows how important it is to balance risks with the need for recovery as neighboring states of Tennessee, Georgia and South Carolina have done.
“I’m passionate about this – as I’m recovering from COVID-19 – think about Asheville, Charlotte, and Shallotte or Boone. We’re all trying to work together, but we’re in different boats,” he said. “Shallotte is in a very different boat than Charlotte is. Corolla is a very different boat than Cashiers is. My point is that when money doesn’t know where the border is, it will go where it is invited and stay where it is welcome.”
If nothing is done to reopen the economy in a timely manner, many people will be harmed.
“I fear that if we don’t get these things properly aligned, then we’re going to create an economic inequality that’s going to result from economic virus that’s going to be very hard to overcome,” Folwell said. “It seems to me, in my years on earth, that any time this happens, it’s lower income people and the fixed income people who get hurt the worst.”
As to knowing the answer when Cooper is going to reopen the state in such a way that things return to normal or the “new normal”, Folwell says he doesn’t know – no one does, not even the Council of State. Solutions may need to come local leaders not looking to Raleigh for guidance.
“As the Treasurer and keeper of the public purse and as a member of the Council of State, I have not been debriefed on any answer or any part of an answer to that question,” he said. “It’s time that we push the power away from Raleigh. It’s time that we push the power down to the common sense of North Carolinians and North Carolina businesses. I am firmly convinced, especially in these communities that have a very low propensity of COVID-19, that if we push the power down to them that they will figure out a way to balance life and livelihood.”
Folwell said he and other Council of State leaders have been asking to meet with Cooper for many weeks, but so far – nothing – despite the deep pool of talent in Council of State. Nor has Cooper released the vote from the Council of State regarding his executive order on restaurants and bars closing.
Folwell favors a people-centered approach to governance noting that while Tarheels may not all be in the same boat, they have the same mission in mind when navigating these uncertain times.
“Generally speaking, North Carolinians and local governments do not need a law that tells them what’s right and what’s wrong,” he said. “I think instinctively, people know what’s right and what’s wrong.”
Folwell noted that there is a law on the books that local governments are supposed to have 8 percent of their expenses in reserve.
“My point is that there is a law on the books that says you only need eight percent but these local governing boards deserve to be congratulated – none of these communities could have predicted COVID-19, but they knew they needed to be more conservative in their spending to create these reserves. That’s to be applauded,” he said.
Folwell advises people, who have the means, to pay their taxes because shortfalls will have far reaching affects.
“For people who have the economic means, even though there is a law passed that says you can defer the renewal of your car tags and property taxes, by deferring it, it hurts your county, hurts your city or your volunteer fire department,” he said. “So if you want to know what individuals can do right now, that’s what they can do. If you have the economic means to renew the tag on your car so the property tax gets paid, that means that money goes directly into the county and city and volunteer fire departments for education, public safety and public roads.”