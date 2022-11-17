Edenton-Chowan Schools is the recipient of three new school buses, as part of the North Carolina Volkswagen Settlement Program that is being distributed by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

One electric yellow bus – with a charging station – as well as two low-emission diesel activity buses will be awarded to the district as a result of the statewide settlement.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.