Edenton-Chowan Schools is the recipient of three new school buses, as part of the North Carolina Volkswagen Settlement Program that is being distributed by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.
One electric yellow bus – with a charging station – as well as two low-emission diesel activity buses will be awarded to the district as a result of the statewide settlement.
“I and Ms. Amanda Goodwin, Transportation Director, are delighted to be recognized by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality as a partner in clean transportation,” said Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer. “To be awarded three new buses is a tremendous savings to the environment and our budget.”
Dr. Sasscer explained that the new buses will meet the new, higher standard emission requirements and replace current buses in the district’s fleet that are flagged as having a higher level of emitted pollutants.
“Funding for these vehicles is coming from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust with NCDEQ being the liaison between the counties and the trust. NCDPI is managing the logistics for the electric yellow bus,” Sasscer added.
Because of constant price increases in the market, it is possible that Chowan County may have to supplement a small portion to complete the purchase, should the bus prices increase from the time the application was submitted until the time the order can be placed.
The application for the buses was submitted in May and the request had to be made for the current exact cost of the replacements.
“Our award was fully funded based on May 2022 pricing in the amount of $211,500 for two brand-new, low-emission activity buses that will be owned by the county,” Sasscer said. “This is an amazing opportunity for our school system to upgrade our fleet of activity buses with no to minimal supplemental cost from our local budget. These vehicles will now come off our capital outlay request to the county for replacement.”
The electric yellow bus, the logistics of which will be handled by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, will ward off around 0.897 lifetime tons of nitrogen oxides (NOx). The cost of the bus was estimated around $390,653 with $89,550 for charging infrastructure for a total award of $480,203.
The two diesel buses will fend off an average 1.19 NOx lifetime tons and 0.925 NOx lifetime tons, respectively, for a total of $105,750 each.
The school bus replacements and acceptance of the award was recently approved at the November board meeting, according to prior reporting.
Including Chowan County, more than $30.1 million from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program will be distributed by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to fund 161 new school buses across the state, with the majority of the funding going toward new all-electric school buses.
Neighboring Bertie, Gates, Perquimans and Washington counties also received awards for new school buses.
The new zero-emission and low-emission school buses will be replacing some of the dirtiest diesel buses in the state, including some older than 30 years that emit more than 20 times the nitrogen oxides and particulate matter of today’s clean buses.
“Today is a good day for the health and pocketbooks of North Carolinians as we continue on our path to clean transportation,” said N.C. Governor Roy Cooper. “Transitioning to cleaner school buses reduces greenhouse gas emissions, lowers costs to our schools, creates great manufacturing jobs and reduces pollution in our poorer communities.”
NCDEQ Secretary Elizabeth S. Biser said that switching to new low- and zero-emission school buses would have “immediate public health benefits for the children who ride them” and would improve air quality in communities.
The new buses will reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides by 126 tons over their lifetimes combined. Nitrogen oxides lead to the formation of ground-level ozone, which in turn aggravates asthma and can cause breathing trouble in young children and older adults. The small particles that make up particulate matter are linked to heart and lung conditions.
The grant recipients include public schools, charter schools and a tribal school in 84 counties. Most of the buses, 130, will be placed in rural counties. Of those, 80 school buses were awarded to schools in the 37 historically under-resourced counties that DEQ targeted for additional outreach and support during the application process.
As the clean school buses are ordered and delivered, the old school buses will be destroyed, ensuring they no longer pollute the air in communities near schools.
The School Bus Program is the largest grant program in Phase 2 of the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program, which covers the remaining $68 million of the state’s share of a national settlement with the automaker. The state is awarding the funds through grants and rebates to support the replacement of old diesel vehicles with clean alternatives and the installation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the state.
Back in 2015, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) discovered that Volkswagen was using software in its diesel cars to avoid federal emissions standards. Volkswagen later paid a $2.9 billion fine to the federal government. North Carolina decided to cash in, receiving more than $100 million of the settlement.
The state has been putting most of the funds towards transitioning to zero-emission vehicles and installing Level 2 zero-emission vehicle charging infrastructure across the state at sites like state parks, museums, aquarium, government office buildings, universities and community colleges. 22 of the installed charging ports will be in historically under-resourced counties.