The groundbreaking for the new John A. Holmes High School took place last Monday, welcoming community leaders past and present to drive shovels into the dirt for the first time.

As the clouds parted to break the pattern of rain for much of the day, representatives from the Edenton-Chowan Board of Education, Chowan County Board of Commissioners, Edenton Town Council, M.B. Kahn, LS3P, school administration and past superintendents journeyed to the front lawn of John A. Holmes to celebrate the occasion.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.