(Editor's Note: The following story is being reprinted with correction. The previous story contained errors.)
Edenton-Chowan Schools’ is expected to shoulder nearly $465,000 in salary increases locally — an issue that could leave the budget unbalanced until a solution is approved.
The amount in question, $464,764.40, is the total value of expenses factored into the district budget after the annual budgetary process had already been completed. The majority of the increase is from the state, for teacher salaries, which increased over last year.
Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer brought the issue before the board on Oct. 4, explaining in-depth the reasons behind the amount — which is needed to balance the budget again — and what could be done to alleviate it.
By law, the district is required to bring a budget to the school board no later than May 1.
Two months after the local budget was introduced this year, on July 11, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper signed HB103, or the Current Operations Appropriations Act of 2022. This bill allotted around $11.2 billion in appropriations to the NC Department of Public Instruction, to be distributed to school districts in the form of “state dollars.”
By this time, the local budget had already been adopted.
Additional burdens arrived when North Carolina salary schedules became available on July 22 and initial allotments from NCDPI became available around July 29. NCDPI’s Chart of Accounts was available even later – by August 5. The Chart of Accounts details the minimum requirements for account code structure for all local school administrative units.
All of these updates and changes, occurring after the local budget was passed, brought increases in salaries and benefits for teachers and staff.
The average teacher saw a four percent raise this year, with retirement costs at 24.5 percent of salary. Meanwhile, health insurance costs rose for another straight year while social security remained the same.
According to Sasscer’s report to the board, the total compensation package for an average teacher at ECPS, or across NC, has risen to $59,622.68. This marks an average $3,000 increase per employee.
With about 155 full time employees in the district, that adds up to a total of $464,764.40 in salary increases that must be shouldered in the local budget.
Other challenges that exacerbate funding woes include a shrinking ADM (average daily membership) and declining county population. This typically leads to decreased funding in the long-run and more burden for local districts in often rural and impoverished parts of the state, like Chowan County.
“We have lost 644 students [in ADM] since 2007,” Sasscer told the board.
In 2006-2007, ECPS’ ADM was 2,492. Now it stands at 1,848.
In 2020, money allocated from North Carolina supported a state average of around 220 teachers. Now, state money only supports around 209 teachers by average.
“The district had to support 21.98 additional teachers in 2020, now it’s 28,” Sasscer said.
The addition of local positions by state lawmakers could also throw a wrench into budgeting processes, as any additions are not always made aware to local districts until after budgeting is complete.
The district’s current budget has a placeholder for three vacant teaching positions, valued in total at $172,842. The positions include a science teacher at John A. Holmes, an eighth grade math teacher at Chowan Middle and a seventh grade ELA teacher at Chowan Middle.
Sasscer laid out some of the effects of “right sizing” on the district as a result of budgetary complications.
At the two elementary schools – each custodian is now responsible for two hallways (bathrooms and classrooms) each, increasing their workload.
Two different positions: one teacher – at D.F. Walker Elementary – and two instructional assistants at White Oak/D.F. Walker, are currently cut thanks to retirements or resignations. The result? Increased class sizes and lost instructional support.
There are roughly eight additional students in one class currently, while 80 minutes of instructional support have been lost at the kindergarten and first/second grade levels at White Oak and 240 minutes have been lost at the third/fourth grade level at D.F. Walker.
“Looking ahead, we need to consider whether or not the district rehires instructional assistants and teacher positions that are not filled currently,” Sasscer said.
In closing, Sasscer did however bring a silver lining to board members. He said that the district has outperformed its Tier 1 [economic] status.
“We have had accolades and awards because we invest in people. People are why schools are magical,” Sasscer said. “If we continue to right size and reduce staff, we reduce experiences for students. We need to put dollars in what we value and that’s educational opportunities for our children.”
Sasscer later told the board that he may meet with Chowan County Manager Kevin Howard in upcoming months to discuss the recent budget issue.
“I hate to [bring] this on the evening of our school improvement plans but those [plans] show we are thinking bold and big,” Sasscer said, later noting he hopes the board can find a solution. “If we don’t find a solution to this conundrum, we’re going to continue to get smaller and our funding from state and federal pots is going to get smaller.”