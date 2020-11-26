Elizabeth City State University provided free COVID-19 testing throughout the region last week as part of a project to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
ECSU’s COVID-19 testing project is being funded with a $1 million grant from the N.C. Policy Collaboratory in UNC-Chapel Hill.
In addition to administering tests for the coronavirus, ECSU will also conduct contact tracing after positive test results and help raise awareness of safety measures designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
To learn more about the program and testing, see a video posted to the Chowan Herald’s Facebook page. Video features an interview with Kuldeep Rawat, the project leader and dean of ECSU’s School of Science, Aviation, Health and Technology, along with Ellis Lawrence, a Chowan County Commissioner.
Using real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machines, ECSU conducted testing for COVID-19 at one of the initiative’s drive-by testing sites Thursday (Nov. 19) in front of the Chowan County Health Department.
The PCR machines allow the university to produce test results as quickly as possible so that folks know whether they test positive or negative.
Because test diagnosis accuracy is around 95 percent, Rawat said, the federal Center for Disease Control considers PCR testing as the gold standard of COVID-19 testing.
“We are providing free COVID-19 testing and assisting with contact tracing in an effort to minimize the spread of the virus,” Rawat said. “Our goal is to cover 21 counties by Dec. 18. This testing is critical to the region because you need to know whether you are infected or not so as to mitigate the spread of the virus. If you don’t know you are suffering from it, you may spread it to other people. It is very important that you get accurate results and you know them ahead of time – that’s what we’re trying to do – mitigate the spread of this virus.”
Lawrence added, “This is an excellent thing for Chowan County, especially at no cost to the people and it didn’t cost the county a dime – free!”