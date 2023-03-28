...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Testing student athletes in Perquimans and Chowan counties for concussions is about to get easier.
The Chowan Hospital Development Council recently voted unanimously to award $2,062 to fund concussion testing for the region’s high school athletic programs.
The funds will be used to purchase 750 Baseline concussion tests and 50 post-injury tests. These tests will be available for Perquimans County High School, John A. Holmes High School, Columbia High School and Bertie County High School, according to hospital officials.
John A. Holmes High School certified athletic trainer Courtney Phelps said the ImPACT, or Immediate Post-Concussion Assessment and Cognitive Testing, is a computer-based assessment tool. She described it as the "most effective program for comparing a person's neurocognitive state" to what it was before a concussion.
“As athletic trainers at the secondary school level, this strengthens our concussion management practice and allows us better strategies to protect the well-being of our student athletes,” she said.
Dr. Bryan Bunn, medical provider with ECU Health Family & Sports Medicine-Edenton, urged the Hospital Development Council to consider funding the project. He provided examples of where the testing has been an important tool for high school athletes. He also stressed that the testing isn't just for football players; he said he's treated student athletes for severe concussions in various high school sports.
“I am very appreciative of the generosity of the Development Council for helping provide our student athletes ... with top-of-the-line resources used for diagnosing and treating concussions,” Bunn said. “These concussion tests have been an invaluable tool since it was introduced into the schools, and will continue to be an asset by providing for the health and safety of our student athletes in northeastern North Carolina.”
Lynne Layton, chair of the Chowan Hospital Development Council, said the council supports a number of community organizations. She said "it's easy to lend support" to groups that address the needs of youth.
“We saw the need and value in funding the request from Dr. Bunn for the concussion diagnosis and treatment tests," she said. "The safety and well-being of these student athletes is significant and certainly deserves our support.”