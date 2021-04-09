Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club announced the cancellation of this year’s annual Fourth of July Celebration.
On Friday, Club President Kirk DeVine said the organization hoped to hold the event this year.
”While talking with Town of Edenton officials, there was a lot of concern expressed about the virus,” he said of COVID. “We couldn’t figure out a way to hold it without people gathering or doing things that may break social distancing guidelines or the governor’s executive orders. We didn’t think it would be responsible or considerate to the people of Edenton and Chowan County to hold it this year.”
The Optimist Club have hosted the annual July 4 celebration for the past several decades. The celebration usually includes activities at Colonial Park and a fireworks display around dusk. They did not host the event last year due to the COVID pandemic.
Optimist Club loves hosting the annual celebration of the United States and the freedoms its citizens enjoy.
“We love the country and want to be able to celebrate,” DeVine said. “We hope to do it next year. For now, people can celebrate at home with family. Hopefully next year, we can host it.
”We’re Optimists,” DeVine said with a laugh.