Edenton Town Council has adopted a town spending plan for next year that increases the property tax rate by 2 cents.
With the new spending plan, the town’s property tax rate rises from 40 cents per $100 of valuation to 42 cents.
According to Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton’s budget message, factors driving the tax rate increase included a $37,125 payment on a street repair and resurfacing loan, an increase of $52,000 in the pension obligation to the town’s general fund, and a loss of about $38,000 in investment income because of lower interest rates.
“The current tax rate, 40 cents, generates $26,700 in new revenue from prior year additions to tax base,” Knighton said in the budget message. “The net of a two-cent tax increase therefore generates $101,384 in new tax revenue to help balance the budget.”
Edenton last increased the property tax rate three years ago. The town's approved $5.8 million budget includes a 3.7-percent increase in general fund spending from the 2020-21 budget.
The proposed two-cent property tax increase translates to a $15 increase for a property owner with a tax assessment of $75,000, raising the annual bill from $300 to $315, Knighton said. She noted the increases would be $30 for a $150,000 assessment and $60 for a $300,000 assessment.
The information on how the increase would affect residents was requested by Councilman Roger Coleman, who also requested information on the impact of water and sewer rate increases.
Water rates will increase $3 per month for the average residential customer and sewer rates will rise $2.20 per month for the average residential customer.
The proposed budget and Knighton’s budget memo have been posted to the town’s website, townofedenton.com.