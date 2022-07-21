Edenton leaders have approved a rezoning request that could eventually lead to the construction of a 78-room Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel near the interchange of U.S. 17 and Virginia Road.
The approval, which was unanimous, came after a public hearing on the matter.
The 3.14-acre property in question, located at 125 Claire Drive, sits just a few hundred feet behind the existing Truist Bank, in the middle of Chowan Hospital’s medical park. It is currently undeveloped.
Carolina Hotels Group LLC requested that the lot be rezoned from Medical Arts (MA) to Highway Commercial (CH) to accommodate both a hotel and a restaurant inside.
The LLC was formed in March 2022 and is registered to an address belonging to a gas station off Interstate 95 in Halifax County. A request for comment about the proposal from CEO Vishivinder Pathak – of Greenville – was met with no response.
The rezoning request was recently reviewed by the Edenton Planning Board within the last 30 days, according to Town Manager Corey Gooden.
“This development would be in harmony with other businesses in the Virginia Road commercial district,” Gooden told council. “The district also includes medical facilities, restaurants and a shopping center.”
Gooden emphasized the nearby Filbert’s Creek apartment complex as an example of the high density living in the area, which would be bolstered by the presence of a hotel.
Local realtor and Chamber of Commerce board member Amber Hardy was on hand during the meeting to answer any questions from councilors. According to Hardy, A.R. Chesson has been working on the site plan alongside the developer.
Hardy said that a timeframe on construction has not been locked in yet, as everything is “still being structured,” but confirmed that the hotel brand would be a Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott.
Marriott is currently undergoing an expansion of their Fairfield brand, looking to add at least 50 new locations and between 2022 and 2024, adding another 9,467 open rooms to an existing 120,000.
The closest Fairfield Inn & Suites, on Halstead Boulevard Extended in Elizabeth City, has around 90 rooms, according to an employee.
A request for comment from Marriott was met with no response.
Councilman Hackney High noted the future hotel’s proximity to ECU Health Chowan Hospital and said that it could be very useful to the town.
“I’ve had people tell me when they come to visit town for an event, it is almost impossible to find a place to stay,” High said. “This will be quite helpful.”
Hardy added by saying she had been in talks with the Chowan County Tourism Development Authority, noting that occupancy tax revenue in the county has increased significantly over the last year.
“We believe if there are more [hotel] rooms out there, they will be occupied,” Hardy told council.
Mayor Jimmy Stallings appeared enthused at the news, telling his colleagues that the idea of higher occupancy tax revenue is always welcome.
Following the approval and a potential meeting with the Technical Review Committee, a final site plan may be presented before town council in the future. Initial drafts for the hotel may be tweaked by this date.
Other business conducted by council included:
• Council unanimously approved (High motion, Craig Miller second) a major use permit and rezoning application for 425 Old Hertford Road from CH Highway Commercial to R-20 Residential. The 5.44 acre property will be subdivided into five lots for single-family homes to be built. Developers said the homes will range from 1,500 to 2,200 square feet and could start in the upper $200,000 to mid $300,000 range. The developers plan to cater to industrial workforces and relocating families.
• Council unanimously approved (High motion, Miller second) an increase in the trolley after-hours rental rate from $100 an hour to $200 an hour, more in-line with other N.C. communities. The reasoning was primarily fuel and operating costs. The trolley has been running at a $9,000 deficit annually.
• Council unanimously approved (High motion, Bond second) new objectives for the Human Relations Commission. A final vote should be held July 25 after the HRC meets again.
• Council unanimously approved (Bond motion, Miller second) a new Business Registration Ordinance for Edenton, which will help new businesses when relocating to the area. Application fees are $20 and renew annually.
• Councilman Aaron Coston was placed on the Tree Committee and Chowan CARES Board, while Councilman Craig Miller was moved from the Tree Committee to the Housing Authority Board to replace Roscoe Poole, a change from previous reporting. Coston told council he had originally requested to join the Housing Authority Board, but Mayor Stallings told him “that’s not going to happen.”
• Frances Maffitt was appointed to the Edenton Preservation Commission. Maffitt grew up in Historic Edenton and returned six years ago. More EPC applicants will be interviewed July 25.
• Keana Green was appointed to the Edenton Planning Board. Green recently relocated to Edenton with her husband, Carl, and opened Inner Banks BBQ.
• Flint Harding was appointed to the Edenton Tree Committee. Harding has a background in agricultural products, working at Avoca in Bertie County.