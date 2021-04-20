This year, Edenton’s annual Arbor Day Ceremony will honor the Health Department employees and Vidant Chowan Hospital employees who have worked so hard during COVID-19 to protect its citizens.
The Tree Committee will conduct the ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, April 23, on the campus of Chowan Vidant Hospital, near the Chowan County Health Department.
The ceremony will include remarks from Mayor Pro Tem Elton Bond Jr. and representatives from Albemarle Regional Health Services (Chowan County Health Department) and Vidant Chowan Hospital.
“The Town of Edenton has been a Tree City USA Award winning town for the last 41 years,” said Bond. “The Town covets this award and has to meet a series of standards every year regarding investment and care for trees on town property and in town right of ways.”
Bond said one of the requirements is that that Town conduct an Arbor Day Ceremony in April to promote awareness of the importance of street trees and trees on public property.
The Town was recently were notified by the National Arbor Day Foundation that the 2020 application has been selected for Tree City USA Award.
The Tree Committee is dedicating this year’s Arbor Day Ceremony to the Health Department employees and Vidant Chowan Hospital employeess.
Trees will be planted on the hospital and Health Department campuses as part of the ceremony.
The public is invited to attend the outdoor event.