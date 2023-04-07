...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO 11 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Saturday to 11 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
The Penelope Barker House glistens on the Edenton waterfront last year.
EDENTON — The town of Edenton was the recent recipient of a state grant aimed at researching ways to shore up coastal resiliency and address waterfront hazard mitigation.
The N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program, or RCCP, last month awarded more than $1 million in grants to 15 communities, including Edenton, Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County, for what are known as Phase 1 and 2 projects. The grants will fund analyses of what projects need to be performed to shore up defenses against coastal hazards such as erosion, storm surge and sea level rise, as well as protect the health and economic vitality of the communities.
The towns and cities will use the grants, awarded through the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management, mainly for technical assistance for risk assessment and resilience planning work.
Nine third-party service providers will be contracted through the RCCP to provide direct technical assistance service to the towns and cities.
“These grant awards are an investment in the future of our coastal communities, to support their resilience planning and capacity,” said DEQ Secretary Elizabeth S. Biser. “We are pleased to work with our local partners to identify and prioritize projects to address flooding and other coastal hazards and help protect the public and economic health of their communities.”
In Edenton, Assistant Town Manager and Planner Dewayne Whealton said the town's completion of Phase 1 and 2 will “hopefully” lead to additional money to implement projects discovered during the analysis. The engineering and implementation of projects will take place in Phases 3 and 4 of the program.
An upcoming meeting will be scheduled between town leaders and a state-selected service provider on where to begin the first two phases. Some local residents who are stakeholders in environmental issues may also take part, Whealton said.
Community applications for the RCCP grants were scored on seven criteria, including level of risk exposure to vulnerable population and critical assets, economic status and need, and internal capacity and momentum with related efforts.
The RCCP supports communities in developing and implementing locally driven resilience strategies, including projects or activities which reduce the impacts of coastal hazards like flooding and storms. The initiative helps local governments overcome barriers to coastal resilience and adaptation planning, boost local government capacity, and support proactive approaches to planning and project implementation.
The program is implemented over four phases: community engagement and risk and vulnerability assessment; planning, project selection, and prioritization; project engineering and design; and implementation.
The RCCP receives funding through a combination of state and federal sources. For more information about the Resilient Coastal Communities program, visit the DCM website.