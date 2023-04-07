barker house

The Penelope Barker House glistens on the Edenton waterfront last year. 

 Tyler Newman/Chowan Herald

EDENTON — The town of Edenton was the recent recipient of a state grant aimed at researching ways to shore up coastal resiliency and address waterfront hazard mitigation.

The N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program, or RCCP, last month awarded more than $1 million in grants to 15 communities, including Edenton, Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County, for what are known as Phase 1 and 2 projects. The grants will fund analyses of what projects need to be performed to shore up defenses against coastal hazards such as erosion, storm surge and sea level rise, as well as protect the health and economic vitality of the communities.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.