The Edenton Town Council voted unanimously on Monday night to approve the annual budget, which includes an increase in the property tax rate to 43 cents per $100 valuation.
This comes just a year after the rate increased from 40 cents to 42 cents per $100 valuation.
The proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year originally had property taxes decrease to 41 cents. Revisions were then made to combat rising expenditures, according to town officials.
Other increases for residents this fiscal year include solid waste fees ($2/month residential, $6/month small commercial and $22/month large commercial) and water rates ($1.50 per 1000 gallons).
Electric rates are expected to remain the same through June 2023.
The town’s revenues for the year stands at $6,585,617, with a balanced expenditure sheet for the same amount. The 2021-2022 balanced amount in the final budget was $6,101,694.
Town Manager Corey Gooden cited increased fuel costs and operating expenses due to supply chain issues as one of the causes behind the increase. Other factors include rising employer contributions to retirement pay and salary increases, as well as aging equipment and vehicles.
“The NC Local Government Employees’ Retirement System mandated employer contributions be increased from 11.41 percent in FY 2022 to 12.15 percent in FY 2023, which will also increase the town’s cost,” Gooden said in his original budget message. “Also, keep in mind that the council adopted the pay study recommended by the Maps Group in 2018, so the salary increase for this fiscal year is expected to be 5 percent.”
Ad valorem taxes are expected to fulfill $2,405,231 of upcoming revenues, with municipal property values rising to a total of $531,073,026. Vehicle values total $39,698,646.
Estimated tax collection rate is 98 percent, based on past collection performance.
Gooden also noted, however, that sales tax revenues have been increasing in recent years, partly due to tourism and online sales. Investments into properties across Edenton will also boost the town’s revenue in the coming year.
A breakdown of the upcoming annual expenditures appropriated from the General Fund include:
• Police: $1,802,796;
• Fire: $1,232,713;
• Administrative: $687,266;
• General Maintenance: $683,889;
• Sanitation: $567,989;
• Street: $541,841;
• Fleet Maintenance: $454,49;
• Operational Transfers: $390,715;
• Inspections: $166,648;
• Governing Body (Town Council, Human Relations Commission): $53,254; and
• Mosquito Control: $4,015.
Expenditures appropriated from the Electric Fund:
• Electric Power: $9,959,206;
• Electric – Administrative: $1,255,368;
• Electric – Supplemental Budget Expense: $1,221,474; and
• Electric – Billing & Collections: $404,150.
Electricity Charges are anticipated to be $11,943,539 along with other revenue sources (tax, connection fees, etc.) for a grand total of $12,840,198 in revenues for the Electric Fund.
Expenditures appropriated from the Water/Sewer Fund:
• Water Operations: $989,968;
• Sewage Collection & Treatment: $901,929;
• Water/Sewer Line Maintenance: $814,322; and
• Supplemental Budget Expense: $544,12.
Water and sewer charges for the upcoming year are expected to total $3,102,842, combined with other revenue sources for a grand total of $3,250,339 in revenues for the Water/Sewer Fund.
Expenditures appropriated from the Electric Small Capital Project Fund:
• Capital Outlay – Bucket Truck: $278,275; and
• Capital Outlay – Digger Truck: $352,010.
Expenditures appropriated from the Airport Fund:
• Airport Services: $188,750; and
• Administration: $89,49.
Expenditures appropriated from the Powell Bill Fund (State-sourced street aid balanced by gas and vehicle taxes):
• Paving: $162,001; and
• Salaries & Benefits: $67,159.
“A lot of time and effort has gone into this,” Mayor Jimmy Stallings said. “Corey [Gooden] and Virginia [Smith] have done a lot of head scratching here.”
Councilman Hackney High said that he wanted citizens to know that, while council does not like pushing costs onto the taxpayers, they do not have much leeway in the matter.
“Everyone is suffering from price increases and things are tough on the working class people out there,” High said. “But the town is hurting too, especially from fuel costs which have risen dramatically. We don’t like passing this onto customers and citizens, but we do not have much of a choice.”
A motion from Finance Committee Chair Sambo Dixon and a second from Councilman Elton Bond allowed the unanimous vote to come to fruition.
Other business conducted by council included:
• Council unanimously approved (Craig Miller motion, Bond second) a revised CG2 Rider for solar customers. The rider is limited to 12 town customers on a first come, first serve basis. The standard applicable monthly rate schedule (RS Residential or GS General Service) shall apply for all energy supplied to the customer. The monthly energy supplied by the customer through a separate meter shall be provided monthly to the customer generator.
An additional meter charge of $3.00 per month will be for meter reading and account servicing. Energy measured as kWh at the renewable energy generator meter shall be credited at $0.04133 (4.133 Cents) per kWh. This schedule is available to any customer that owns and operates a solar, wind, or biomass generating facility with a capacity of less than 50 kilowatts on the customer’s premises.
• Council unanimously approved (Miller motion, High second) a revised ordinance and application for trolley pub businesses in town. The only addition was a cup/mug design that must be approved by council and feature the business name on the cup to help curb littering. A minimum of $1,000,000 in liability insurance is also now required.
• Council unanimously approved (Bond motion, Miller second) various end-of-fiscal year budget amendments.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.