With the help of Edenton artist/designer Bill Ahearn, Edenton Cares has created new “Mask-Up” window and countertop signs for local businesses. Volunteers began distributing the signs, featuring the historic and very magical Edenton Teapot, earlier this week.
Edenton Cares was formed in March of this year to distribute information about COVID-19 and to promote the safety of mask wearing and social distancing in Edenton.
“Keeping safe and caring for one another is especially important,” according to one of the Edenton Cares organizers, Town Councilman Roger Coleman, “because of the high percentages of elderly residents and those suffering from diabetes and other health problems in our community. We have a high, at-risk population.”
So far this year, Edenton Cares has distributed door to door leaflets and window signs encouraging neighbors to look after one another; placed yard signs throughout the town; and handed out free face masks in area apartment complexes and schools.
Financial support has come from individual donations along with a grant from the Southern Vision Foundation.
“Because it looks like the pandemic will be with us into the coming year, it’s important,” Coleman said, “that we work together to make Edenton a safe place to live, shop and visit – an oasis from the storm rather than it’s center. That’s the challenge we face.”
To receive one of the posters for your business, call 252-368-1039. A limited number of the posters signed by the artist are also available free at the Chowan Arts Council.
In Edenton, “Your Safety is Our One Wish.”