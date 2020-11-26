Edenton Cares has received notice that its “Neighbor to Neighbor” program has been named as a recipient of the Small Town America Civic Volunteer Award. The award was presented to 100 organizations throughout the U.S. for outstanding community service. Mayor Jimmy Stallings announced the award at the Nov. 10 Town Council meeting.
In April, as it became apparent that the coronavirus was to have a significant impact on our community, Edenton Cares was formed to distribute information on personal safety as well as ways to care for neighbors in need. Volunteers went door to door with leaflets and “Window Signs” to over 2,000 Edenton residences to contact elderly residents and those most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus.
Edenton has a more vulnerable population than many towns because of its high number of retirees and those with diabetes or other health-related issues.
“I was happy to be a part of this effort to help people stay safe and to notify their neighbors if they needed help. The positive response we received made it a very rewarding experience,“ said Rebecca Hearn, one of the Edenton Cares volunteers assisting with the distribution.
The Small Town America Civic Volunteer Award is presented by Civic Plus, the largest provider of online services to the local government sector throughout the United States. Other sponsors include the National Volunteer Fire Council, the National Association of Counties, the National Association of Towns and Townships, Points of Light and Main Street America.
Coordinators for Edenton Cares include Roger Coleman and Craig Miller. Both Coleman and Miller agree that mask-wearing and social distancing is as important now for the safety of our community as it was in April. So is checking on one’s neighbors.