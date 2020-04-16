Edenton Cares’ Neighbor to Neighbor program not only allows town residents to check on each other, they also receive tips on staying connected with their community during the state’s stay-at-home order.
So far, about 1,700 packets featuring signs and information have been handed out, said Edenton Cares member Roger Coleman. Another 500 will be distributed during the next several days. The packets were distributed through local businesses, Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry and individuals going door-to-door in Edenton neighborhoods.
The signs are two-sided, with one featuring green text and a check mark indicating that the resident is OK. The other side featured red text and an “X,” indicating the resident is not OK.
Coleman, who is one of Edenton Cares’ core group of 14 members, noted that while the signs are important, the information provided in the packet — staying connected, caring for yourself and caring for others — is even more important, since many Chowan County residents do not have internet access. “Also, people are appreciative of the fact that someone cares enough to come by their home.”
On a recent Thursday afternoon, Coleman, along with Rebecca Hearn and Marianne Miller, assembled packets and handed them out in front of Edenton Baptist Church. While waiting for volunteers and others to pick-up packets, they noted the importance of the packet’s information.
“Turbulent times have a way of bringing people together. Hurricanes and floods, for example, bring out the best in who we are –- a genuine concern for others, a generous spirit and a willingness to put aside the biases that often shape our lives,” the packet read. “Everyone pitches in. This is what makes a town.”
The staying connected portion provides contact information for the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce and Albemarle Regional Health Services and the town of Edenton. It encourages residents to keep in touch with neighbors and family members in an effort to stay informed.
Other valuable information resources include:
- Tips for caring for yourself include preventative measures to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Tips for caring for others include calling neighbors regularly, shopping for others, and looking for red “window” signs in your neighborhood.
- Other tips include shopping local, and donating to the food pantry or the town’s WARM program that helps low-income residents pay their utility bills.
A final push to distribute the Neighbor to Neighbor window signs and related coronavirus information to all Edenton residences will take place Saturday morning, April 18. Volunteers are needed to assist with the door-to-door distribution. Those willing to help are invited to meet at 10 a.m. at the Providence Missionary Baptist Church parking lot, W. Church St. and Moseley Ave., for assignments. Approximately 500 homes have yet to receive the signs and leaflets providing information on how to stay connected, how to care for yourself and how to care for your neighbors during the coronavirus pandemic. Please wear face mask.
“Once we have distributed all the packets, we will begin to consider what the next steps will be,” Coleman said. “Some people are more vulnerable than others — elderly, those with health problems, those living alone. I think we will focus on continuing to support those most at risk.”
Edenton Cares member Missy Harrell delivered a packet to Greg Ebeling, of West Albemarle Street.
Edenton Cares received a “thank you” call from Greg Ebeling, of West Albemarle Street, expressing appreciation after his information packet was delivered by Missy Harrell.
Tony White, who grew up in Edenton but is now living in the Washington DC area, thanked Edenton Cares for giving his mother, who continues to live in Edenton one of the window signs.
Coleman said White’s comments are typical of the support of the program. “It also illustrates our mission of making sure we contact the most vulnerable members of our community.”
Edenton Cares thanks the many volunteers who have helped with this project, the Chowan Herald for its support and especially the Chamber of Commerce for their encouragement.
Coleman noted that donations are still needed to help cover effort’s expenses of $1,250. Donations can be sent to Edenton Cares, P.O. Box 1033, Edenton, NC 27932. Any extra funds received will be given to the Edenton Chowan Food Pantry.