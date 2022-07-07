Edentonians gathered by the hundreds on Monday to celebrate Independence Day at two different celebrations.
At least 400 people came together around the Joseph Hewes monument at 10 a.m in downtown Edenton to celebrate Independence Day and honor Hewes’ memory at the 23rd annual reading of the Declaration of Independence.
This year’s reading was performed by retired U.S. Army Colonel George E. Lewis III.
The event, which has taken place since 2000, is hosted by the Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The event was a brainchild of longtime Chowan County resident and civic titan Virginia Wood, who died at her home – Greenfield – on June 30.
Wood was a member of the NSDAR for nearly 37 years and dedicated her life to Edenton.
Ceremony co-chair Beth Taylor acknowledged Wood’s passing in her opening remarks, telling the audience that she was there with them, sitting in the empty chair that was dedicated to her.
“We planned this for 23 years together,” Taylor said of her old friend. “It was her vision to do this ceremony.”
Taylor noted that the first ceremony in 2000 welcomed about 75 people, a far cry from Monday’s showing of 400-plus and a symbol of growth within the community.
A certificate was bestowed to Wood’s two children, Flora Davis and Benbury Wood Jr., in honor of their mother.
Both the opening prayer and closing benediction at the ceremony were offered by the Rev. Melvin Tatem, while the “Star Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America” were performed by Sidney E. Lassiter.
“Give to the people of our country zeal for strength and forgive our shortcomings as a nation,” Tatem prayed.
Prior to the reading of the Declaration, Father Jonathan Tobias of the Eastern Orthodox Fellowship gave a biographical “sketch” of Joseph Hewes, standing before his monument. The reading of a biography was attributed to an idea posed by Wood prior to her death.
Hewes, a founding father, was one of three men to sign the Declaration of Independence from North Carolina – along with William Hooper and John Penn. He died just a few years after in 1779 from what Tobias said was most likely malaria.
Tobias also pointed out Hewes’ courage during the American Revolution, despite being chronically ill. He also acknowledged Hewes’ role as both the “Godfather of the U.S. Navy” and a well-known resident of Edenton.
The attentive crowd listened in as Col. Lewis later stepped to the podium to reiterate the historic words.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Col. Lewis read from the document’s preamble.
Taylor made note during the ceremony that the Edenton Tea Party Chapter won a first place award at the national level for its “Independence Day Weekend.” An achievement of which perhaps Virginia Wood would be quite proud.
American Legion Post 40 was also on hand to present and retrieve the colors at the bookends of the ceremony, while Boy Scout Troop 164 was thanked for assisting with handing out programs.
By late afternoon, food trucks, a soundstage and activities for the kids were all assembled at Colonial Park. Folks started herding back towards Edenton Bay for the return of the Fireworks Extravaganza, put on by the Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club.
While some youngsters took on the task of watermelon seed spitting, hosted by John McArthur, others hopped aboard the Optimist Club’s famed train, which took them on a short trip around the waterfront.
Meanwhile, along the breakwater, preparations were being finalized for the colorful light show soon to come.
Rob Whitley of Colerain, was assigned by the Optimist Club to engineer the fireworks display this year, which was the first since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Whitley was eager to do the task, setting out at 8 a.m. on the morning of the Fourth to begin wiring and preparing. By around 6 p.m., he had finished and set off his first test rocket.
“We’re all ready to go,” Whitley said before the show. “Got a great finale lined up.”
Whitley’s words rang true, with multi-colored rockets sizzling into the dusky sky over Colonial Park around 9:30 p.m.
Onlookers from the Barker House to Queen Anne Park craned their heads to the stars to catch a glimpse of Edenton’s first Independence Day pyrotechnics in three years.
Optimist Club member Mike McArthur was enthused to see the turnout after years without fireworks.
“It’s great to see everyone out here again,” McArthur said.
