Edenton celebrated Juneteenth through a variety of activities Saturday, June 19, in the downtown area.
Thy Kingdom Come Ministry and Victorians Boutique for Him and Her hosted the first annual festival, which kicked off with activities at Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.
Edenton native Keith McClease talked, while visitors were able to look at his artwork. Author and local pastor Jonthan Downing was also there to speak and had copied of her book “Until Death Does Its Part.”
The book notes that “(d)eath has to do its part in us, meaning the dying of one’s self to the will of our creator God. When we choose to give God what he is longing for in our lives without compromise, we reap the benefits of a peaceable fruit. Death has a part in living the victorious abundant life.”
Downing, who talked with organizer Jacqueline Hardy-Bond on Facebook Live after her presentation, noted that she and the audience had a great time during her book discussion.
“It was just great to just talk to the people and have a real conversation,” she said. “We’re just glad to be out here.”
The Shalom International Church pastor, who co-leads the church with her husband Anthony Downing, said that God was moving through the celebration. She noted that the event was laying a foundation for things to come and asked those watching to pray over Bond and the event.
“This is a celebration of culture,” Downing said.
Besides the activities at the library, Edenton Historical Commission offered free trolley tours in conjunction with the celebration. Tour-guide Alexis Tobias-Jacavone shared some of Edenton Black history with the tourgoers throughout the afternoon.
Colonial Park hosted the remainder of the Juneteenth Celebration. Local Black organizations were encouraged to have booths and displays telling people about their history. A 3-point basketball contest sponsored by Timothy Lassiter’s FromDeeeeeep was held, and there were activities for children. The Michael Brown Trio performed and speakers spoke.
Bond noted in a talk with McLease that she hoped to make next year’s event span over several days.
President Joe Biden signed a bill on Thursday, June 17, establishing June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day. The US federal holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. It is the first federal holiday established since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.