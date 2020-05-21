Edenton-Chowan Schools Board of Education members expressed their displeasure with Chowan County Commissioners before unanimously voting in favor of sending the commissioners a resolution requesting a bond referendum. The BOE unanimously approved the resolution requesting a $61 million bond referendum be placed on the November 2020 ballot. The vote was case at the Tuesday, May 12, meeting at Chowan Middle School.
Earlier this month, on May 4, the county commissioners voted to postpone the referendum until 2022.
The $61 million — which includes about $50 million for the construction of a high school and $11 million for a natatorium — could be reduced in subsequent readings of the referendum. The BOE decided to place one question on the ballot, rather than ask for school funding and pool funding separately. Throughout the planning phase, the BOE said it has promised that the new school also will serve as a community center.
The board did not vote whether the construction would replace or renovate John A. Holmes High School. Rick Ott, with M. B. Kahn Construction, said both projects will cost about the same amount. Due to a lack of architect drawings — the board approved the architect later in the meeting — the board tabled voting on whether to renovate or replace the school.
Ott did note, however, the renovations will last 15-20 years, while new construction will last 50-60 years.
Now is the time to take advantage of low-interest rates and state grants that are still available, Ott said, noting that a bond issued earlier in the day went out for 1.5 percent interest. He noted that if the project is delayed, the price would rise about 4% each year. About half of the six scenarios provided in a 60-page report by the bond financial adviser, Davenport, noted that if the referendum passed, it would have little to no impact on the tax rate.
The commissioners also looked at the school system’s high school replacement project. Davenport, which is serving as the financial adviser for the bond referendum, supplied six proposals for the county to study.
Two scenarios were given to the county, whether they incur the construction debt after they pay off their present bond debt, which will be in four to five years, Ott and Davenport noted. Or the county can incur the debt while paying off their present bond debt. The current debt payment for the county, $2,345,000.
Davenport scenarios
Approach No. 1 does not issue debt until the existing debt is paid off. Approach No. 2 issues debt beginning in the Spring of 2021 (consistent with the project bid date from MB Khan). There are three cases attached to each approach. The first case includes no Needs Based Grant Funding or State Budget Appropriation Funding received. The second case includes only Needs Based Grand Funding received. The third case includes both Needs Based Grant Funding and State Budget Appropriation Funding being received.
Approach No. 1, Case 1, looks at the county borrowing $45 million. The tax increase incrementally starts with a $0.0533 increase up front with an increase in 2029 of $0.0331 and in 2030 of $0.0918, for a total of $0.1249. The highest debt payment under this scenario would be $4.275 million. In Case 2, the county would borrow $30 million. The tax increase would be none at all. The highest debt payment would be $2.85 million. In Case 3, the amount borrowed would be $19.3 million with no tax increase. The highest debt payment would be $1.833 million.
Approach No. 2, Case 4, looks at borrowing $45 million. The up-front tax increase would be $.0946, with incremental increases in 2022 of $0.0182; 2023, $0.0288; 2024, $0.0844; for a total increase of $0.1313. The highest payment would be $4,299,090. Under Case 5, the amount borrowed is $30 million. The up-front tax increase would be $0.0307, with increases in 2023 of $0.0178; 2024, $0.0556; for a total of $0.0735. The highest debt payment would be $2,989,813. In case 6, the amount borrowed would be $19.3 million. There would be no tax increase. The highest payment would be $2,618,983.
Davenport’s projections included a 5% interest rate.
At the March meeting, the commissioners seemed to be in favor of Case 2 and Case 6.
BOE meeting
During the Board of Education meeting, board member and retired educator Gil Burroughs expressed his concern over the “lack of consideration” by the commissioners when they voted on May 4 to postpone the referendum to 2022.
Many members agreed with Burroughs, and thanked the commissioners who suggested that they vote after getting the BOE’s input. BOE members also noted that the commission and school board were working together well up to this point on the high school replacement project.
The BOE members said that the high school replacement project has been in the works for 20 years, and they must be proactive in providing the best facilities to educate Chowan County’s children.
in the days after the meeting, Ott worked with Superintendent Rob Jackson to fine tune the resolution before it was sent to the commissioners. A copy of the resolution is on the Chowan County Facebook page.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the BOE voted to hire LS3P Associates LTD. as the architects. The board members noted at the company’s concept drawing kept the high school design in tune with Edenton’s historic aesthetic. Also, employee who gave LS3P’s presentation is a John A. Holmes graduate.
In light of the Board of Commision’s vote against the bond referendum on Monday, May 18, the BOE will need to decide whether to move forward with contract negotiations, Jackson said.