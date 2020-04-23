As the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry remains open during the stay-at-home order, community members are stepping up to support the nonprofit’s efforts.
The Food Pantry, at 1370 N. Broad St., Edenton, is operating with a skeleton crew of about 25 dedicated volunteers. A drive-up delivery system was put in place to comply with social distancing rules.
Whether you are an existing or new client or a potential volunteer or donor, regular food distribution continues from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays.
Here are some tips for clients in regards to picking up food:
- Enter the parking lot from the entrance closest to the baseball field.
- Do not park. A volunteer will direct you to the pick-up line.
- Remain in your car. A volunteer will come to you and get your information.
- Have your ID and Food Stamp Card (if applicable) ready.
- Open your truck or tailgate. For safety reasons, volunteers cannot place food inside cars/
- Food will be placed in your trunk. Exit the parking lot from the driveway closest to Habitat for Humanity.
CSFP Senior Program Distribution continues the first and second Wednesdays of the month; the next pick-up dates are May 6 and 13. New applicants may qualify, based on income, if you are a Chowan County resident 60 years of age or older. New applicants must apply May 6 to receive food on May 13.
The Food Pantry plans to remain open as long as their food supply and number of volunteers allow, the nonprofit said in a press release. Food Lion and the Food Bank of the Albemarle have been outstanding partners ensuring the Pantry has plenty of food. And while the Food Pantry has an adequate number of volunteers, it could always use more who are 65 years of age or younger with none of the underlying health issues identified by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
During the stay-at-home order, the pantry has received several unsolicited cash donations have been coming in. The Pantry was the beneficiary of several fundraisers, including one by Edenton Bay Clayworks.
A silent auction, organized by the Gregarious Goose, is going on now through April 24, and readers can participate by going to the store’s website, thegregariousgoose.com.
The fundraiser currently being held by the Gregarious Goose is a silent auction of artwork created people such as Nora Crouch, one of the store’s instructors, Edenton artist Bill Sayre, Edward Williams and part-time Edenton resident and radio personality Eric Worden.
Edenton Bay Clayworks and Edenton Bay Trading Company teamed up for another food pantry fundraiser. Richard “Dick” Heiser, with Edenton Bay Clayworks, made 25 bowls, which were sold at Malcolm King’s shop on Broad Street. A total of $740 was raised.
SuMyah Hill, a 9-year-old student at DF Walker Elementary School, donated 79 pounds of food Thursday, April 16, to the food pantry. She used money she collected for the annual cancer drive at school to purchase and donate the food due the closure of school due to COVID-19. She felt the need to help others during this global pandemic.
To contribute to the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry, visit online http://www.edenton-chowanpantry.org/donate.php .