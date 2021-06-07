Summer vacation may have just started for children attending Edenton Chowan Public Schools, but the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry is already getting ready for the next school year.
“We just met with our partners at ECPS to assess how well the Book Bag Buddies program met the needs of participating families”, said Jo Brown, acting Programs Director, “and in a few weeks we’ll be ordering meals for the fall. What great news to learn in the same week we received funding to purchase some of those meals!”
A coincidence? Not really. A blessing? Absolutely!
Started in 2012 to help children who, due to inadequate weekend nutrition, were arriving at school Monday mornings not ready to learn, the Book Bag Buddies program provides weekend food assistance to elementary and middle school children when free and reduced price breakfast and lunch is not available.
According to Tim Shafer, Warehouse Coordinator at the Food Pantry, “This funding couldn’t have arrived at a better time as soon we’ll be purchasing pre-packaged meals from the Food Bank of the Albemarle for our Book Bag Buddies. Friday afternoons, from September to June, approximately 170 children take home a bag containing the makings for two breakfasts and two lunches. And because they’re kids, we also include two snacks and two pieces of fresh fruit.”
Made possible by the Ann L. Sams Endowment of the Chowan Community Funds Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation, “the Chowan Community Funds Foundation has been a loyal and generous supporter of our children’s nutrition programs,” said Larry Ekberg, Food Pantry Board President. “Comprised of local citizens and community leaders, the Board knows firsthand how much some of the children in our community rely on this assistance. Two out of three students attending Edenton-Chowan Public Schools qualify for free or reduced lunch and without Book Bag Buddies, for some, there would be no weekend meals. This is just one example of what makes the citizens of Edenton and Chowan County so special — neighbors helping neighbors — for the benefit of the community. We are honored to facilitate this connection and are very grateful to the Board of Directors at the Chowan Community Funds Foundation for their support.”
Because food insecurity does not end when summer vacation begins, families with children attending Edenton Chowan Public Schools can receive food assistance throughout the summer by coming to the Food Pantry at 1370 N. Broad Street in Edenton on Wednesday nights between 5:30 and 7 p.m.. Nutritious and child-friendly foods — such as spaghetti, hot dogs, peanut butter and jelly, and fresh fruits and vegetables — will be distributed each week through Aug. 18.
Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry is the primary provider of food assistance to families living in Chowan County. Established in 1983 by St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, it has grown to become a 501©(3) non-profit sponsored by 17 churches, a dozen corporate and organizational champions, and a multitude of dedicated donors. They strive to feed hope as well as hunger particularly for the most vulnerable members of the community — children and the elderly.
To make a donation or register as a volunteer, visit their website at: http://www.edenton-chowanpantry.org/index.php