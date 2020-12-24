For more than 25 years, the Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department has been giving out gifts to Chowan County’s children through A Day with Santa.
This year’s event was held at American Legion Post 40’s facility on West Queen Street, just outside of Edenton. Hundreds of Vehicles representing 280 children made their way around the Legion property and waited their turn in line for bags full of gifts. As they waited, Santa Claus stopped by and checked on whether the children were on the naughty or nice list. He even made videos for people to share with those children who were staying at home while their caregivers picked up presents.
Due to coronavirus, A Day with Santa didn’t include the usual games and activities for children. Sisters of Strength, an organization formed in 2015, helped rec department staff with getting people’s information and helping get gifts to the right family, as it had done for the past several years.
“I feel just like one of Santa’s elves,” said a Sisters of Strength member as she pulled a wagon full of presents to a vehicle.
Gwen Brown, a Recreation Department employee who organizes A Day with Santa, noted that while fewer children were helped this year than the two previous year, the need was still great. Over 300 children were helped in 2019, while over 400 were served in 2018.
Gloria Wadsworth, Sisters in Strength president, was among those helping distribute gifts. About two weeks ago, she and her neighbor Debbie Boyle, decided to organize a sock drive. They collected over 3,000 pairs of socks during their campaign.
Each child who received presents from A Day with Santa also received a pair of socks.
Wadsworth said they also distributed socks to group homes, halfway houses, the Chowan County jail, boarding houses and the elderly. She said she plans to give any leftovers away.
“We worked hard during the past two weeks,” she said of the Neighbor to Neighbor project. “I’m so excited and thrilled that people got together for this. Who doesn’t need socks? It’s really about the community and everyone coming together.”
As a volunteer at A Day with Santa, Wadsworth said she loves seeing the people smile when getting the gifts and helping others.
“I’m just excited to see people come out and help the community,” she said. “Because of the nature of the event, it’s a way to build relationships with new people.”
Brown noted that the bags include wrapping paper and everything needed to get the gifts ready for Christmas. “All of that is in there.”
This year, there have been a lot of requests for LED lights, cotton candy makers, LOL Surprise dolls and accessories, Easy Bake ovens and JoJo Siwa items, she said.
Those contributed to A Day with Santa include: Allen and Nancy Downum, Biggs Cadillac, Ashley and Suzanne House, The Freeze, Chowan County Regional Fair, Westover General Store, Nancy and Jonathan Morgan, Joan and John Fenner, Chowan Animal Hospital, The Banks Law Firm, P.A, Edenton Woman’s Club, Edenton High-D.F. Walker Alumni Association, Edenton Home Boys, Edenton Lions Club, Rocky Hock Sunday School Class, Ann Byrum, The Bembridge Insurance Agencies, Edenton United Methodist Church, Karen and Timmie Tynch, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Lighthouse Holiness Church, Dollar General, Camryn Byrum and Mary Morris with the 4-H program, Gale Street Baptist Church, Sisters of Strength, Rocky Hock Baptist Church, Partners in Christ, American Legion Post 40, Sharon Wynn, Vidant Chowan Hospital, David and Shannon Ray, Monica Cofield, Shawna Jordan, Bess Little, and Smart Start.
In 1995, “A Day with Santa” started on a small scale thanks to caregivers in the Hertford Road community. In 1997, Robbie Laughton welcomed this program into the Recreation Department, where it has been ever since.
The department and other governmental agencies started gathering applications for “A Day with Santa” near the end of October.