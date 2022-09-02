The Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department (ECRD) is seeking more volunteers to coach local children.
Each year, hundreds of children play sports with ECRD. The department is dependent on volunteers, both parent and community, to coach in all leagues.
More coaches are needed at the moment.
Registration is currently being taken for all fall sports, which includes soccer, football, cheerleading, volleyball and coach pitch baseball and softball. Games for all of these leagues will start in September.
Coaches have several responsibilities while volunteering with ECRD. They help with skills clinics, evaluate players, participate in drafts, schedule practice times, reserve fields/courts, lead practices, communicate with parents and players, coach games and ensure league rules are followed.
If anyone in the community is interested in coaching for ECRD, Recreation Superintendent Shannon Ray encourages people to take these steps to start the process:
“As an incentive beginning in fall 2022, the son or daughter of the head coach plays for free and the head coach and assistant coach of each team will receive a coach t-shirt,” Ray explained.
Ray said that other benefits of coaching are determining practice times and dates and requesting game and schedule accommodations
Without volunteer coaches, these leagues could be altered in a number of ways, including bigger rosters, delayed starts, combining age groups and, as a last resort, league cancellations.
ECRD hopes community members will consider volunteering to coach youth sports.
“Volunteers really do make it happen,” Ray said.
For more information about coaching, call (252) 482-8595 and speak to one of several recreation staff members in charge of leagues.
