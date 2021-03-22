Edenton-Chowan Schools will make a shift in how Chowan Middle School operates for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year after spring break.
Health data are trending in a favorable direction, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revised its school guidance to reduce social distancing from 6 feet to 3 feet. State leaders recently allowed middle schools to operate under Plan A.
If health data continue to stabilize and improve, Chowan Middle School will move to Plan A on April 12, Superintendent Michael Sasscer said in a press release.
Plan A allows for minimal social distancing in classrooms and on buses, but maintains all other health protocols such as face coverings. This shift will allow families to choose in-classroom learning for four days a week. Wednesday will remain a remote learning day. Families may still choose all remote learning to finish the school year.
The next step is to collect each family’s transportation needs and make necessary adjustments to bus routes to prepare for an April 12 start.
Superintendent Sasscer expressed a deep appreciation for families.
“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank our families for their continued patience and grace,” he said. “Our families turned their homes into classrooms and worked with us to provide a healthy learning environment for our students and staff.”
The school system also shared that John A. Holmes will finish this school year under the current plan. Choice has defined the high school model, which has allowed 47% of high school students to work and provide some relief to their family during this difficult year.
Advanced Placement testing in early May followed by end-of-course testing were also cited as reasons to not disrupt how students are learning.
School leaders and staff continue to identify student needs and make appropriate accommodations to in-person learning. High school staff are committed and prepared to finish the year strong by helping every single student reach their goals.
Sasscer shared, “We expect to be fully in-person five days a week for the 2021-22 school year beginning August 23.”