Edenton-Chowan Schools Board of Education voted to use two designs chosen by the community for the new high school, which will be located at the current John A. Holmes High School complex.
The unanimous vote was held Tuesday, March 2, during the board’s monthly meeting.
LS3P Associates Ltd., the architecture firm working on the design, was instructed to use “Story 1” for the front facade, which is visible on Broad Street and “Story 3” for the back entrance, which is visible from Oakum Street and the athletic complex.
“After careful consideration of the input received from community sessions, online surveys, and choices made by over 850 citizens for their design preference, the Edenton-Chowan Schools’ Board of Education is excited to announce their unanimous decision to replace the existing John A. Holmes High School with a gorgeous facility that, architecturally, will be a combination of Story 1 and Story 3,” a press release said. “This decision blends elements of both stories into a single design that is rooted in the Edenton-Chowan community’s rich history while looking towards the future!”
Story 1 is a classic look inspired by the 1767 Courthouse and E.A. Swain Apartments, a former school. The design calls for a brick facade and front entry that includes columns.
Story 3 was inspired by some of Edenton’s industrial buildings, the former Peanut factory on East Church Street and Edenton Cotton Mill. The designs features more windows, a contemporary design in tune with 21st century learning.
During a Joint Committee of the Chowan County Board of Commissioner and ECPS Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Michael Sasscer said that 49 percent of those who responded to the district’s survey on the designs preferred Story 3, while 41 percent preferred Story 1.
“The Board would like to express their sincere appreciation to our citizens and community leaders for their investment, voice and vision for the new home of our Aces! Thank you to Town of Edenton, NC and Destination Downtown Edenton, Inc. for presenting Resolutions of Appreciation and Support for the Planning and Design of the New John A. Holmes High School,” the press release said.
DDE Board President Nelson Spear and Edenton Mayor Jimmy Stallings presented their proclamations supporting the new high school construction project at Tuesday’s meeting.
Now that the facade of the building has been determined, LS3P will work on the inside blueprint. The design will be brought to the faculty and staff for review before being finalized, Sasscer said.
Joint Committee of the Chowan County Commissioners and the Edenton-Chowan Schools Board of Education will meet at 9 a.m. Monday, March 22, in the Public Safety Building, on West Freemason Street, Edenton. Sasscer said the committee will discuss how the facility will be built and how it will be funded.
Sasscer said Davenport, which was hired by the county to serve as the financial consultants, wants two proposed building scenarios on which to base recommendations. One proposal is for both phases of construction, while the second one will include the phased construction and the proposed community pool.
The financial plans will include scenarios in which the school district receives a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture or the county puts a bond referendum before voters. Scenarios could include a combination of the two, as well as money from the state grant it already received, Sasscer said.
Current plans are to have the building built in two phases. Phase One includes the majority of the classroom space. Phase Two will be the gym, cafeteria and auditorium.
Sasscer said the school district prefers that the construction be done in one go, without a break between the phases.
If the joint committee decides to delay construction after phase One, for example a few years between the construction of each part of the building, inflation and additional costs could occur, Sasscer said. Also, the district would have to deal with activities being held in two, unattached buildings.
The joint committee will vote on a financial plan later this month and present it as a recommented to the Chowan County Board of Commissioners. The Commissioners, whose board acts as at the fiscal agent for the school district, would vote to approve the financial plan recommendation for it to move forward.
The joint committee is still discussing the possibility of having a pool at the school, Sasscer noted. At the last joint committee meeting, Commissioner Bob Kirby asked for a cost estimate and other informational materials.
“We wants to be an intregal part of the community, but also be fiscally responsible with our funds,” Sasscer noted.
In other matters, the BOE approved the 2021-22 school calendar. Students will start school on Aug. 23, while June 8, 2022, is the end of the year.
The calendar currently does not include remote-day requirements, Sasscer said, although the district may use remote-learning as needed.