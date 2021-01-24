Edenton-Chowan Schools' architect, LS3P, will be available Wednesday, January 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at John A. Holmes High School and 5:30 p.m. at the Northern Chowan Community Center. Slots are still available. You can sign up for a spot by calling Sarah Hare at 252-482-4436.
Below are the results of the online survey sent by LS3P. These comments, along with information shared on January 27 and feedback from the gallery walk in February, will guide the design of the new high school and shape the Board of Education's decision for the project. As of Sunday, January 24, there were 109 responses. In order to save some space, The Chowan Herald removed some survey results that did not have responses. The answers have been not been edited for grammar, spelling, etc.
LS3P Community Survey Results
Question: What features of history or culture of the existing John A. Holmes High School are important to preserve or incorporate into the new design?
- No preference
- The facade
- Keep the main building. Please don’t destroy the oak trees in front of the school❤
- The brick building and the location is prime for high school students. Being able to walk to work or a sports facility is crucial to a student career.
- It would be nice to use the historic facade of the existing building if possible.
- I think it should follow the esthetic of the town not necessarily the current school
- Save the building. Save the Scout Hut Dave the Armory
- Athletics, Arts and History of Edenton
- Historic Hicks Field
- The green space on the front lawn. It's the only one left on Broad St. There are festivals, band practice,farm shows that are hosted there and would look so commercialized to lose that.
- Departments should be grouped together.
- Bricks- but can be repurposed... interior wall, walking labyrinth, garden path, etc...
- The front lawn and all of the front parking including the parking lot by the baseball field I would definitely keep. There are lots of events that are held during the year that would need that area.
- None - its trash
- I like the existing front facade (certainly needs new windows though). Preserve trophies and awards from the past and somehow incorporate old pictures).
- Open spaces - the courtyard by the library, the commons, the front lawn
- Wish the new school could have a similar look from the outside, but be modern and updated on the inside.
- The building has historic architecture.
- The front preservation of the main building, to maintain the historical image and significance and remembrance of those who have passed through these doors. The field in front of the school.
- Design characteristics are not vitally important; the design can be contemporary but should embody the highest ideals of why public education is important - to educate all students so that they may become the best citizens of a community, regardless of race, economic background or social status.
- The Boy Scout Hut - the authentic log building which is close to 100 years old. This building should be preserved and retained for use by the Scouts in Chowan County
- outdoor gathering area, such as I enjoyed when a student there in the early/mid 1970's. There was sort of a courtyard at the back and we sat on the grass and on benches; we also made use of the front lawn.
- I have not read anything about the design. Obviously, maintaining Hicks Field, tennis courts and open field in front of the high school is important. I enjoy driving by the high school and seeing the band, football team and other activities of the students. And, including an auditorium with decent seats, sound and lighting.
- The original building, or at least its façade.
- Historic Hicks field staying the same
- Football and baseball field
- I feel it is important to recognize the history, but the school should be all new, we shouldn't sacrifice our students' learning to preserve bricks and mortar. A "Picture Hall of Fame" could suffice for the history and culture recognition.
- I loved the music classes being behind the stage, it made moving instruments/chairs etc very easy and efficient. A direct door to the outside from the band room was also very useful. I like the tennis courts,the mural that’s always changing, and the columns in the atrium.
- The front facade
- Architectural design that fits Edenton's image. In other words, not some super modern structure.
- after-hours community involvement, community visibility
- The auditorium.
- Hicks field
- The original architecture and look of the current building.
- I think the original main building, brick exterior & window design, along with historic Hicks Field are first items that come to mind.
- The name, trophies, photos of current school building, etc.
- Architecture. It is important that we remember the revenue Chowan County receives from tourism and I would not want a modern design within Historic Edenton.
- the front facade
- Retain a portion of the entryway.
- front facade
- Honestly, I graduated from John A Holmes and have spent my entire career here and I'm not attached to anything.
- My child will attend this school and I will like to focus on the future and be forward thinking with the design.
- The front lawn
- Year and name
- The facade and the overall appearance, it has (to me) the educational institution look
- Gym
- The historic Scout Hut which has served the community which takes pride in preserving the historical buildings and landmarks in Edenton & Chowan County.
- To keep a historical look to a certain degree
- Entry Door and signage
- None in particular. I believe we need a school which will be a foundation for educating the youth of Chowan County. History and culture have very little to do with achieving a proper education, otherwise a school in Edenton, by virtue of the rich history and culture of the community would be turning out Rhodes Scholars by simply opening its doors. That is NOT what this project is about!
- No opinion
- The new school should be situated in such a way as to allow for the most available sports and recreation area available. If you look at the existing design and at the design of Swain, as well as other historical NC school buildings, we should follow those. See the layout of Broughton High School in Raleigh as an example of a beautiful façade with an excellent and efficient layout. The main thing to avoid is an architectural disconnect between Edenton and a school that will be built in this prime location. It should enhance the area by agreeing architecturally with the nature of one of the oldest and most important towns in the country!
- brick exterior; shape; the front lawn where weekend frisbee or tag football happens; band practice,festivals - it is community space
- Incorporate some of the bricks from the main two-story building into the wall of history.
- Front facade of 2-story building
- Just the front facade.
- Athletic Facilities that are existing and create room for non existing ones to be brought onto this campus
- I really like how everything is in one space. Also, one of my favorite features is the front lawn.
- The culture of JAHHS is in the name and location. The tradition is in the school colors, mascot, and reputation for its students producing outstanding academic, athletic, artistic, and extra-curricular achievements. An area of main office reception space and/or shared gym/auditorium lobby could be dedicated to a photo montage of the history of the first JAHHS. The front of the Phase 1 structure and all other main entrance/high public traffic areas (gym, auditorium, cafeteria, pool) should have a stately,colonial, brick facade that ties in with this community's love of historical preservation. A negative part of this school's history is the use of this acreage as a short cut from Broad to Oakum. The design and layout MUST incorporate increased student and staff safety.
- The Armory because of the visit from Martin Luther King Jr.
- A shipping river port..not confederacy not patriarchy
- Hicks Field
- Front part of the building.
- Possibly the school monogram on the front. That's it.
- as much as possible of the existing building and layout
- Sports, Academia,
- I like the entryway of the school. Maybe can be used in new school
- I believe we need to be mindful of the history of JAHHS but not get so caught up in the past that we are willing to ignore the present and future. We must be ready to build a school that is modern, safe,technology sound, and current with today's jobs needs. Please don't lose sight of what today's children need.
- Front entrance
- The front entrance as shown in the picture
- 418 Phillips St.
- I love the look of the front of the school.
- The Scout Cabin, the common green out front that hosts festivals and other countless activities inEdenton. It's also essential for the school's band and football team.
The brick face.
Items in display
Would like to see the Armory remain. Obviously a little biased here since I am a JROTC Instructor and we enjoy all the space that the Armory allows us. And it is put to good use. We conduct indoor Air Rifle Competitions, Raider, Drill Competitions, and our Annual Awards Banquet within its walls and if torn down the program will suffer because we know we won't have the same amount of space to conduct these events. We are host to numerous other JROTC competitions within the Carolina League because regionally we have the most space to accommodate other schools. Additionally the Armory also hosts wrestling practice/competitions and cheerleading practice and already supports community use through voting, blood drives and FEMA designation as needed. Also I would love to see the front of the old school incorporated into the new design.
Question: If you could bring one piece of the old school into the new school, what would it be and why?
Parts of auditorium; maybe just seats, if nothing else
The name of the school
The football hall of fame in the Cafeteria, because if you excel in sports you can achieve just about anything!
Historic Facade.. Edenton has a strong history of leadership relative to historic preservation and is often recognized for its efforts on the National level.
The school spirit
Keep facade
Sports memorabilia
The flag pole with a plaque/ picture of the old campus.
The original historic building. Salvaging a piece seems ironic as the building itself wasn't important enough to keep.
The front facade as it keeps the history and look of downtown.
The school seal on the cafeteria floor should be updated and incorporated back in the floor.
Lots of windows, floor to ceiling windows in cafeteria, brick
The trophy box. That is the one thing I remember most about when I was there. Looking at all those trophies that were won by some pretty amazing athletes.
See above
"dark room" for photography in rear of lab beside chemistry/biology lecture room in 1955-1959
The floor in the commons, at least the design. The teapot shows the facets of the vision the community had for the important puzzle pieces of the school.
corner stones
All of the windows.
The overall look of the front of the school.
The front preservation of the main building, to maintain the historical image and significance and remembrance of those who have passed through these doors.The field in front of the school.
The name on the building and signage should be integrated into the new school regardless of where the school is located.
the façade of windows and welcoming walkway to the front door
Keep the lawn out front and circular driveway.
Not anything I would want to bring from the old school into the new one.
Not locking the parking lot gate. That is really absolutely absurd.
Exterior. Exterior makes the biggest public impression.
The lockers. Keep the lockers from the old school. Definitely keep all the old athletic and marching band photos. Incorporate them. Bring back the original reason we were called the ACES. But keep the playing cards as well (tie them together).
The front archway; the front center of the school is something everyone remembers.
Replicate the white large windows and exterior front entrance way into the new additions throughout.
Keeping the main original building as the center structure and implementing similar architecture in new construction to help blend with historic downtown Edenton.
The stage
I would like to keep the original two-story building and not disturb the open green space in front.
the front facade
Maintaining the common area out front for festivals and celebrations.
bricks from the building, can be used to tell the story of JAHHS as well as be a fundraiser.
The brick exterior with appeal as well as the armory.
The monument beside the flagpole. History
Trophies, jerseys,etc. These represent the accomplishments of the past
tennis courts
The wing where the library is built
The front entrance. This is a classic entry way, and reflects the history and age of the school
The style of the front of the building.
Nothing. A school building is nothing more than concrete, bricks, and mortar. Edenton needs to divorce itself from the culture of "appearance". The true measure of success with ECPS or any school system for that matter, is the quality of education that is provided to the children. If forced to choose one "thing" to "bring", I would say, bring 2019 NC Milken Educators Award Recipient Rachel Ward O'Kelley, but I daresay she will be out front leading the charge!
The wall in my classroom has hand prints of past seniors. It's a sweet tradition that my students wish to continue in the new building. It would be nice if we could bring those cinder blocks and put them in the wall of the new choir room.
The old Gym, baseball field, front green, tennis courts, football field, and softball field. But if I could bring one piece of Swain, it would be a proper auditorium and a multi-story building with a small footprint!
Location of main building; Layout; Armory with an improved parking lot
Be sure the teapot that President Ronald Reagan signed in part of the wall of history.
Preserve front lawn as a buffer between Broad St. and facilities
The existing entrance
all athletic facilities, we don't need to go backwards, old gym remains and become PE/aux gym, can not lose the field house and become like C'tuck, P'tank, Northeastern, and other schools that have no dressing facilities and weight room detached from the main building
The front lawn. It’s such an iconic part of the school and would be really upsetting if they got rid of it.
As a former student, the gym being connected to the cafeteria works well for students and the flow of the space.
1) The old metal letters for the school name can be mounted proudly and prominently inside the main gym. It would be history and school pride wrapped into one. 2) Some of the hardwood in the very expensive, old gym floor can be re-purposed as decorative signage in various areas of the school.
The aesthetics of an old school instead of a more contemporary look.
open sunny eating area
The track open to the public
moments of racial unity and respect
Facade or entrance of current building could be removed and used in the design of entrance to NEWLY constructed building.
The outside design
Sports has always been a big thing here. Use some of the granite on the existing building to create new entrance for NEW school.
Just the entrance.........
Possibly ;Wood from floors And place them in area of new building to represent the Joining of the past/future
I like having green space (the front lawn). We see kids practicing football, band, kids playing frisbee golf,etc.
The school's hall of fame because it shows future adults that those before them have paved a way to greatness and they can too.
Scoreboard
The front of the school. I thought Perquimans did a nice job of keeping the face of the old high school front and center when they built their new school some years ago.
Keep a auditorium
Question: Is there a particular building in the community that you would say represents the "Architecture of Edenton?" If yes, what building and why?
Lots of architecture styles here, no specific one screams Edenton, to me
I think this question should be phrased “architecture of chowan county”. Edenton is one town and the majority of enrollment will not come from Edenton. There are 30 miles of children living from 27932. You have Belvidere and Tyner zip codes that make up chowan county, as well as Rocky Hock, Center Hill and Hobbsville
Courthouse
Build new school on new site
Main building
The Old Chowan County courthouse is the reason why Edenton is still functioning to this day! The history of this town brings our community even closer
Edenton is very architecturally eclectic. All historic buildings represent Edenton and different aspects of the community.
No I don’t think the building are particularly great
1767 court house
The building that houses the Chowan Herald, is gorgeous and I love the history behind it
Aces Stadium and Steamers Stadium
Don't try to re-create anything... false sense of history
Old courthouse
Red brick structures like John A. Holmes HS, Edenton Cotton Mill, Peanut Factory (offices of Sykes &Co.)
I don’t think so.
Variable and significant architecture during different eras.Know the use of the bldgs. and the reason for alterations. Gaslight Square remodeled with different goals than Taylor Theatre. Revision to do apartments previously used for storage previously used...."Patterns of foot traffic" informative.
Too many to name, think columns, porticos, open views
old courthouse-beautiful exterior with open space inside
The old courthouse.
The Barker House. It represents the architecture over the years.
The Front of the main building
The 1767 courthouse, but it represents the past and not necessarily the future, so don't worry about design "tradition", worry about function first.
The Iredell House as it is authentic and represents Edenton's historic past, and contribution to the United States
the old Chowan County Courthouse, made of local brick, solid, classical proportions
1767 Chowan County Courthouse facing the Albemarle Sound.
Maybe not just one, but many of our important historic buildings have a cupola (Cupola House,Courthouse, and Lighthouse). It would be nice to keep that in mind in the new design.
The old courthouse and the courthouse green. Brick, long lasting, on a lot of the postcards.
The Barker House is a classic style that many houses in the community are similar to
1767 Courthouse's classic design, but I realize that may not be practical for a school. Alternatively, stick with the general look of the existing structure. The new Police Station is a good example of what to AVOID.
The old Boy Scout building. Swain auditorium.
Absolutely. The Cupola house, Courthouse, and Taylor Twin Cinema .
As in educational buildings? John A Holmes High School. Not Educational buildings; the original Courthouse and the Public Library.
The historic Edenton courthouse that’s on the green downtown. It is the most recognized building and has been the back drop to many events, weddings, etc. Plus the building is almost as old as the town itself and represents what’s important to Edenton.
Court House or Cupola House: both icons of Edenton and historical buildings.
Swain School
The downtown area. Represents history of the town.
The colonial courthouse is the obvious answer to this. I think keeping in that style is nice.
Our entire Historic District but close attention to the court house.
The history of our town... Thinking about the many buildings and the high school has that appeal visually
the "old" Courthouse
Southern Bank Building
The courthouse. The old one reflects colonial times, and the new one depicts a small town classic building.
Edenton Courthouse
Historic 1767 Chowan County Courthouse
St. Paul's Church, Swain, Beverly Hall
The iconic structures... Cupola House, Iredell House, Barker House, "old" Courthouse
I think Edenton has very unique architecture all around. Edenton is very historic so the school should match that as well.
The old and new Court Houses, PNC, and Southern Bank have typical colonial architectural components.
Either the Barker-Moore house or the Chowan Courthouse.
The courthouse
old courthouse
I really like the new Southern Bank building
Edenton Baptist Church
Old Chowan County Court House
Barker House. Informational Center of attraction for visitors.
The east side of Broad St between King and Water
- The former E.A. Swain School represents a timeless, classic school look. It was one of the reasons my family moved to the area, thinking it was a school still in service. It would be cool if the school could play off the architecture features of the Armory next door.
- The buildings on South Broad St, King st to Water, east side.
- Courthouse
- Probably the Old Courthouse...that being said I don't believe the new school should necessarily share the same architecture. As you pass down down Broad Street and you drive by the Fire Station, the Armory and then the School, in my opinion those three buildings represent the aesthetics of Edenton and the County as good as any.
Question: Can we, as a community, use the construction of a new high school to spur redevelopment of Edenton and the County, resulting in economic growth?Ideas?
- Yes
- Absolutely. Better schools make more people want to raise families here. More population equals a larger need for growth. Redevelopment areas are already on the rise in/around the historic district, let the growth continue all around the high school.
- Not in current location, where drug houses line the street to the left and behind the school. Deals are made on front porches and residents of these slum houses curse and threaten children on the sidewalk. This is not a picture perfect town, no matter how much violent crime is swept under the rug
- Build new school on new site
- Yes. Auditorium
- Yes! Showing education is important (tangibly) will help recruit new businesses and citizens.
- Only if the location is changed
- Not sure
- Yes but it has to be done to fit into our town.
- I don't think this should be the primary focus, but yes. These graduates can go on to open successful businesses. But no, the financial success or failure of the community shouldn't rest on children's shoulders or be tied.
- Yes- fundraising opportunities for organizations
- YES .
- Absolutely! A new building will give a sense of pride and will encourage people to get involved.
- YES! If you incorporate state of the art performing arts learning spaces and auditorium and stage/theater, you will become a hub for cultural events in eastern NC. Not only will the youth of Chowan County benefit from state of the art facilities, but local private and/or community music, dance or theater groups will flourish with access to rent state of the art performance spaces. Chowan county has a history of supporting arts and entertainment, and drawing patrons from the region to enjoy the town, its restaurants, downtown and B&B’s.
- Philanthropy for special causes or needs not endorsed yet. Building "green energy" through solar panels and recapturing rain waters for PE and plumbing needs undiscussed to my knowledge. Architecture encouraging excellence in teaching and learning essential.
- Use local talent, resources, and strengths. Let people be able to say, “I had a hand in that...”
- One of the most endearing pieces in ECPS is the inclusion of the handprints at WOS. Find the “handprint” for JAH.
- probably not unless we add industry and jobs to our county, to bring in new families with children
- Yes. We need housing for public servants.
- One of the reason families with children are hesitant to move here is their concern over education. I am not sure a new building will answer that, but investing in the quality of education and the ability to challenge our top learners will.
- Yes, in the creation of appropriate facilities to support modern skills such as software development,autonomous vehicles, citizen journalism, arts and science capabilities. New generations need to be able to compete in the new era of remote working, in business fields such as customer success,software development, hardware electrical design, agribusiness monderization.
- Yes, if we incorporate technology training and techniques to expand curriculum and make public education desirable AND necessary, not just necessary.
- If the new high school is in the same location, it may create temporary jobs and spending (hotels, restaurants, etc). This would only be a temporary infusion, and will end when the construction is complete. This infusion will occur regardless of where the school is built.
- If the new high school site was on an abondoned Chowan County site that was not downtown and possible more central to the County, it would encourage participation by parents and support for sports. It would also make the existing site available for either a corporate manufacturer, distribution center, or support center. If we could attract something like a call center, it would create jobs, and increase revenue for the County and City. This would also create investment by the corporation into our community.
- yes! bring back shop and home economics classes! These curriculae teach practical skills and inspire creativity that goes far beyond handwork in the long run. I started and ran a successful sweater business out of having learned to crochet at JAH, eventually employing a network of knitters in central NC and in WV. Other could go much further.
- Including an auditorium with separate easy access so that community meetings and activities for organizations can utilize that space. Easy access to walking/jogging area for all residents to enjoy.
- Yes, quality, state-of-the art schools are important to population and economic growth. Many of our state's and country's top schools are in old buildings--that have been maintained and thoughtfully updated and enlarged.
- Use locals for plumbing, electrical, etc
- In corporate the armory into more better used school area.
- Yes, we can have a NEW facility with state of the art learning opportunities for the students that would make people want to move to Edenton and Chowan County. We have to offer more to make people want to relocate. New people coming into our area could care less if the school looks like it did 50-60 years ago. But, if it DOES look like it is 60 years old, it could turn them off before they ever even decided to check it out on the inside.
- I honestly haven’t the foggiest. Having the high school stay close to downtown would help add revenue to downtown but that’s about the extent of my knowledge.
- Yes.
- Yes and No. The interior should reflect the direction of modern America with emphasis on digitization, existing local manufacturing and attracting tourist and retirees, as well as good integration with COA.
- The exterior should communicate a solid community dedicated to honoring its history as we prepare student for the future. It needs to be relevant 50 years from now, not just a decade from now. The most visible perspective should not be a parking lot.
- Yes; Improved school resources and facilities will hopefully draw and retain young families, and educators to the area.
- Maybe. But you need more jobs so younger families will want to stay and raise their kids their.
- Yes! It would be wonderful to have an area that could be converted and used for events such as arts &crafts fairs, job expos, history with a twist (evening BYOB history lessons/lectures), etc. Edenton is full of talented people, tons of history, and dependant on local companies. It would be excellent to have a space to help this wonderful town grow.
- Yes, a modern vibrant campus that is available not only during school hours will be a enhancement and benefit to all of Edenton and Chowan both in economic terms and pride!
- I’m not sure how the new school will directly correlate to economic growth.
- Possible sports tournaments if courts and fields included or if auditorium could be used for theatre or concerts perhaps? Festivals always popular.
- I would like to see new additions, but I do not think a new building will spur economic growth. If we do not put a cap on how much the County goes in debt we may see the opposite and business may leave along with citizens because of tax increases.
- YES
- Yes. I"m particularly interested in how the new high school might improve housing in the North Edenton neighborhood so that it might provide homes for teachers and other educators.
- I'm not sure about this.
- People seeking jobs relocate to areas with great schools. Great school are what takes place in the building and outside of the building.
- Possibly
- Yes... Education and access to a well rounded education where emphasis is on learning and applying those principles can foster entreprenuership locally as well as draw businesses to the area that look at the educational base of a community for employees
- I don't believe so.
- I believe the growth would be a spurt rather than a sustainable result. Once the construction is completed the growth will disappear. Using only Chowan residents in the construction effort would definitely improve and grow the community, however it may not feasible to use only local labor and talent.
- Only if we, as a community, can find investors willing to open their wallets to fund such redevelopment. A major sticking point here is that the Edenton Town Council has a policy that certain portions of the Town must comport to Architectural Standards, and such standards stifle redevelopment. Witness the"wonderful" dilapidated grain bins and grain elevators within a stone's throw of the Chowan County Public Safety Center on Freemason St., or the old Bunch's Garage at the foot of Virginia Ave. Joan Maxwell of Regulator Marine has a whole binder full of such derelict structures.
- Absolutely. I wish the planned auditorium had more seating. The projected 399 seats is not big enough for outside artists/troupes/performers/etc to be attracted to our venue. If they can't sell the number of tickets to outweigh the cost of coming to us, people won't use our space. We could be a central hub for north eastern entertainment but with such a small auditorium, I doubt we could attract as many opportunities as we would like.
- Yes. Add a swimming pool building to the north side of the property, near the water tower. Partner with the community to teach swimming lessons, offer a community basketball gym, and include a second basketball gym for tournaments. Preserve and improve the football, baseball and softball fields so that Edenton can host tournaments. Then partner with the Edenton recreation department so that there are organized sports events on a regular basis for the community. Edenton has great pride in it's football,basketball and baseball and all can be featured. Keep the teaching areas simple and traditional.
- Construction of a new school may show interested outsiders that we are progressing yet keeping with our history
- Yes.
- Yes, utilize as many contractors or subcontractors from Chowan Co. as fiscally feasible. Is it possible to allow for small flexibility in bidding process for local vendors? Incorporation of community use spaces.
- No
- Yes, as long as it remains the focal point of the town and we acquire as much land around the high school as we can. We need to own the entire facility and not have to share it with other entities
- Personally, I feel like we need to focus on building a school and not adding every little thing for the community. There are other areas around Edenton that would work great for a pool and Rec center.The school should be the only thing on the grounds. There will be to much traffic throughout the day and it would cause a safety nightmare.
- A safe, well appointed, clean, and modern school facility speaks volumes to those who consider relocating families and/or businesses here. Moderate to large spaces suitable for academic and public gatherings, in addition to the auditorium and gyms, should be accessible to the public and possibly rented to host regional meetings. Maybe the performing arts culture could be revitalized in the community with state-of-the-art indoor facilities and an outdoor amphitheater type of space that would draw acts capable of producing tourism-type dollars through venue rentals, tickets, and associated food/lodging sales.
- Community spaces could be used to host economic development classes for small businesses.Including classes on using social media to boost business or adapting to change (ie. Covid 19).
- Yes as long as all economic and cultural racial groups are represented. Integrated recreation center with more than basketball or tennis, a swimming pool that is open to all people. Work out classes, 21st century activities. Rental space for community activities.
- possibly
- There is a whole shopping center sitting sad and empty. Couldn't we use that space in our community??
- yes
- i do not think this should be the goal...a wonderful history, arts and their intersection with tourism could be a specialty
- Absolutely, young families would hopefully be attracted to modern state of the art facilities. May also help us retain some of our young families from leaving and never coming back.
- A lot of families now are choosing to take their children out of town and county for high school. The current condition of building is horrible and offers ZERO as to modern day options and excitement.
- I believe a new, modern school that will offer all of the modern educational classes that are currently drawing students out of our community is necessary. Why do we have to have second rate? Why can't we have the best? It's time to grab the bull by the horns and have a facility that is second to none anywhere period.
- Absolutely - School facilities focusing on high tech learning are vital for younger families desiring to relocate. The work from home trend will open up an entirely different economic development focus.
- Yes - classroom space to provide trade school classrooms as a part of the curriculum
- A new HS would provide a campus that embraced new up to date technology and other vital learning centers. This would allow parents the opportunity to sent their children to a Public School of NC instead of enrolling them in local private schools, private schools in Virginia ; which is currently what’s happening for those that can afford Private School. This would also help with Promoting Social Injustice; offering ALL students an excellent learning site.
- Yes, a new school and community space that serves both students, community, and businesses.
- I think we can because you'll have new jobs and new opportunities.
- Insure the greater community is involved with the planning
- Yes use the old Food lion site
- I don't believe a school alone will spark economic growth. Having served in the Military and moved around quite a bit, quality of schools is definitely a key reason for moving to a particular area/neighborhood but again, what new jobs would exactly be bringing people into the area?
- I still feel it should move out of town
- Rather than redevelopment, I would say continued development. This community captures the old,while still keeping up with the trends. That's the beauty of Edenton. It's old, but it's still classy.
- Yes. Theater programs
- No. The people of Edenton politics are not interested in growth and the politicians of the county are afraid to spend a dollar. Without the two entities working together no growth will happen here.
- Make them stay in the old school
- No. Not without industry and a viable workforce
- Not sure a new school will spur economic growth. To spur economic growth we need more jobs that are not tax payer funded
- By giving our kids the ability to learn without worry, our teachers the ability to teach in a way to help further the kids future, we can have well educated high school graduates that will want to come back to our community and invest into the community.This project will be a success if...
- Our community supports it
- Drug activity reduced beside school
- New building on new site
- Consider all suggestions.
- The community expresses their issues!
- It is built :) Let's do this for our community and build a bright future for Edenton and Chowan County!
- You move the school somewhere just north of town. The current campus would be a great sports complex/YMCA/ community center, but it's a terrible school. Building a new campus just north of town would be more convenient for the citizens, would be a safer location and would allow for better recruitment of good young educators. Selling an old, dilapidated/historic building might be a hard sell to young teachers who won't have much to do in a historic and sleepy town like Edenton. You'll run into the same problems with the middle school up in Tyner soon, so please plan ahead. Pay now so we don't have to pay later.
- It meets the needs of staff and students to take them into the 21 century
- Honor the traditional architecture of Edenton
- No flat top one story buildings. The Scout Hut, the Armory and the High School are contributing structures and therefore on the National Register of Historic Places.
- You build a new school with a pool, and athletic field, and build a new middle school on the opposite side. And for goodness sake improve the handicap accessibility. The pool would increase the opportunity for disabled middle and high school students to be on a team, any team in their community. It's garbage being a disabled student here. They're invisible.
- If you take the time to sift through the correct amount of input from valid sources. It is critical during this project that you realize that all input is not what’s best for the current and future students and staff at JAH. Use the input from those who currently work for ECPS schools and JAHHS coaches and staff. Be weary of those who only support one side of the equation that is our high school.
- Realize that Athletics play is a massive role in community connectivity. When athletics are rolling and successful at JAH. The town of Edenton is connected as one regardless of race, creed or Financial standing. Since 2015 into ACES athletics have seen state championships, eastern regional finals and conference dominance in just about every sport. Athletics success generates revenue for not only athletics but for the local businesses in our community.
- Create an athletics complex that can be secure from all sides and is extremely functional for the long term. On paper it will be cheaper to build grass or Bermuda practice fields and/or game complexes.However turf fields will serve as a better long-term solution that will allow developers to maximize the current space available on Broad Street. Maximize a new gym facility that will allow the ability to transform and host large community gatherings.
- As a graduate of John A Holmes in 2009, I take great pride and being an alumnus. I simply ask that you take your time and get this thing right. This will more than likely be the school that stands for the rest of my lifetime and I want to be able to show my son the pride and tradition in being an Edenton ACE!
- A High School that is built to last and will be appropriately maintained.
- It is moved outside city limits.
- Teachers, administrators and students have the most input and the arts are given equal weight to athletics and academics.
- You get rid of all the old rednecks that hates change
- Community, teacher, and student input is really put into the design. If the classrooms are designed to meet the needs of today's and future learners.
- Wind farm built and significant taxes paid in addition to bond issue discussed.
- The community speaks up honestly and the committee listens
- If the community (regardless of age and race) feels like JAH is "THEIR" school; if more community events and programs are hosted there;
- You get the community behind you.
- You listen to the community and don't try to give them something they don't actually want or need
- That the input from the community is seen as having input into the overall decision.
- The entire county community - rural and town - come together to feel that they have had a hand indecision-making. Building a community is as important as building a school.
- It creates a safe and secure facility for high school students to learn and play sports
- students love being there and using what they learn there in the community; and if the community is all the more involved and proud of the light that comes naturally from the space, as well as the natural lighting in the space.
- The community stays committed to the project.
- If you consult other schools who have been in similar situations. Don't presume you or the public know what works best. Look at Broughton in Raleigh, Maury in Norfolk, John Handley in Winchester VA,Stadium High in Tacoma WA. These are schools that value preservation and deliver state-of-the-art education. The two are not incompatible!
- IF- we look to the future and not the past. There are a lot of people who are more concerned with preserving what the old school looks like, even wanting to keep the old dilapidated building, just to keep it looking like it has forever. To me, those people are not thinking of the students at all. Also, this is a Chowan County High School, not an Edenton High School. The location of the school is not ideal, but to get a new school, the people of the county (all of the county) have decided that the location is ok, as long as we get a new school. If for some reason the plans for the school incorporate keeping the old 2 story building, I do not feel a bond would have a favorable vote.
- You take into account the desire of the teacher and educators who will be working and have to function in the space you are designing. You focus on making a school - not something that makes you money.You realize that technology is an ever growing and changing thing and that as a small and not extremely affluent community we will never be able to STAY a ‘modern school’ so focus on building a solid good one that can be adapted to fit future needs without much cost.
- Everyone remembers the objective is to improve educational outcomes, not creating a new physical image for Edenton. Both can be accomplished, but your survey indicates your focus may not be well placed.
- Students are more successful as a result of the project.
- We get it built for our future Aces!
- You leave it at the current location and don't make it look too modern on the outside, but upgrade the inside.
- The school is built on the current school grounds, completed on budget, matched the historic nature of the town, and MOST importantly, a place to prepare Edenton's youth for an evolving & technological world.
- if it meets the needs of 21st century learning and technology. Has ample space to house the many classes and courses that are relevant to today's learning needs.
- the student population continues to increase, and new technology implemented in the build, attracting additional well qualified teachers & teaching opportunities.
- The cost isn’t outrageous, if the design allows for flexibility for possible need for future changes, if the project includes laboratory facilities, computer labs, improved connectivity, safety features without ugly chain link fences, and renovated tennis courts.
- The students feel proud of their school!!
- The County Commissioners and BOE come up with an agreeable amount to spend that the citizens will support.
- We think about the future and what Edenton needs to do to compete with other cities. What can we do to bring young people to Edenton and keep them here?
- It improves the educational opportunities for our young people.
- The community realizes this new school is best for the community.
- We keep in mind that the most time is spent in the classroom so we really focus on that space-making it large enough to accommodate when we have 30 plus kids in a class, to allow for groups to spread out when they work, to give teachers the mobility and flexibility to rearrange the space to suit their needs.
- We also need community use spaces such as a large enough auditorium to accommodate community events and indoor graduation.
- There doesn't need to be any wasted space like the unnecessary space between buildings right now.
- We keep educating our students as our central purpose and vision.
- All areas like safety, education and athletics are met.
- We work together... There is enormous promise and potential if we, again, work together and put the needs of education, students, teachers at the top of the list. Once we get the project complete, we need to revisit and insure we maintain a gold standard as opposed to letting it collapse.
- Improving what happens on the inside of the structure
- The historical attributes of the property are preserved... which is what Edenton takes pride in.
- We all need to pull together and look at our students' education. Also, the safety for our children in that building.
- More students graduate, and the school's performance scores improve dramatically
- 1. The Town of Edenton realizes that we are constructing a school for the purpose of educating our children, NOT to make some sort of a foolish statement. 2. We have a team of architects and designers who have the forethought to look ahead. Just imagine that the existing JAHHS was constructed in 1950. It is 72 years old! The design team needs to create a vision for a facility which will serve us from now until 2092! What will a school in 2092 look like? Difficult to tell, but that is precisely why LS3P has been hired. 3. The design team comes to us with plans for a facility which will carry us through the remainder of COVID-19 and even into the next Global Pandemic. JAHHS was vacant starting in March 2020. Why? If we are planning and building a school that will be vacant during Global Pandemics, then we are truly wasting Taxpayer Money, and anyone who believes COVID-19 will be the last Global Pandemic is whistling past the graveyard!
- You care about the arts too. If you want to bring this school into the 22nd century then you have to plan for how big you want your arts programs to be, not just your sports and academics. All students have the right to an excellent arts program, arts education, and art facilities.
- We build a beautiful, but pragmatic and conservative, building, while preserving, improving and maximizing the use of the existing fields, tennis court and the log cabin.
- Blending new construction keeping with the overall historic value of the town and community
- TEAR DOWN the building! Our children and grandchildren deserve a totally new facility. The time is NOW to build a new JAH.
- Keep focus of design on the present and future needs of students.
- The existing structure is gutted and updated and new structures are added to compliment that.
- We are able to get a new gym and keep the old gym as an auxiliary for PE and practices. Our gym floor gets redone twice a year, and within 2 weeks is worn out from all the use.
- We do what's best for the faculty and students in our system. Often times people that do not have a vested interest are making decisions that impact those of us that have to work and send our kids here.Do what's best for the kids because at the end of the day that's all that matters. This school will define legacies for some folks and how this is handled and what is build and/or isn't built could determine how a lot of us are remembered and perceived in this county for years to come. I for one do not want to ever move again and would like to be able to hold my head high when folks talk about and discuss the new high school. We shouldn't let tax money, politics, race, and/or outside influences affect how we approach this project. Let's not cut corners, cut buildings, and short change our kids and teachers any longer. You want to attract a new wave of teachers and coaches for ECPS and JAH, don't spare any expense and build the best school in eastern NC with the best athletic facilities that money can buy.Remember Field of Dreams, "you build it and they will come"
Question: This project will be a success if ....
- the school is left where it is. Also, if the front lawn stays as is and all the athletic fields are in one area.
- Students feel encouraged, parents feel safe, and teachers feel refreshed.
- 1) foresight for educating decades into the future is evident, along with the clear ability to adapt the structure and infrastructure in the coming decades 2) meeting the space and equipment needs of ALL academic and extra-curricular programs is fairly addressed 3) the people with no children/grandchildren in line to attend this school are appeased with an awesome design that still allows them re-live their"glory days" when they pass by or enter the building 4) those with children and grandchildren in the pipeline are truly valued and encouraged to spearhead this endeavor (A lack of evening times for public input on school design, for example, caters to the retired and/or privileged who can easily take off work and can be viewed as a slight to younger working parents without employment flexibility) 5) Clear funding plans that are DETAILED. Talking points are not enough, as evidenced by the failure of the recent sales tax increase vote.
- Community input can be put into action.
- It has a diverse use not elite use.
- it gets done in a timely manner. These kids have waited and waited! They deserve a new, fabulous school. I have a son getting ready to go to JAH and my concern is he will never experience the finished product.
- everyone will get on board with the idea of a new school for our students.
- Consideration is given community wide, not just the city limits of Edenton. The last time I checked, Edenton is part of Chowan County, not the reverse. I graduated from Chowan "High" School. Where it was a little emotional seeing a large portion of the school demolished, it was for the best for cost and longevity. Just to note, I survived and am not emotionally scared!
- the current building is maintained as much as possible....that new building uses existing footprint and leaves broad green space in front of school....the scout building is removed...the landscaping is updated and expanded
- County and Town citizens come together and understand there has to be compromise. We MUST have a NEW FACILITY. Not in favor of renovation.
- We have to build a new building. I will not support renovation at all.
- Must be a NEW Facility. If renovation is chosen I will totally be AGAINST it.
- The students are proud of it and anxious to learn
- If the public is informed, educated as to what, when and why. Marketing efforts to inform the public must go above and beyond the norm.
- Existing building is torn down; new construction put in place
- The citizens of Edenton work in a cohesive manner to improve A site for ongoing productive education.
- We provide a place #1 for our students to learn that is safe and effective for 21st century, #2 provide community spaces as JAH is a hub, #3 improve athletic facilities as MANY people attend events that do not have children that attend JAH. It creates that community feeling, #4 I would love to see space available for businesses to use/rent for conferences, etc.
- it becomes a catalyst for unity --provides a common goal that can help our community come together.Black and white, native and transplants, young and old, etc.
- You move beyond the web and engage the many people in our community who do not have Internet access. Everyone has to buy into your plan if you are going to get the support you need, not just parents and school employees.
- If everyone in the community feels they had input.
- You have the funding and location that will improve the community
- Continue to be transparent in the build process, listen and where feasible/reasonable implement the will of the people but of above all do what is best for our students.
- Move it