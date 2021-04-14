Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce recognized Edenton-Chowan Public Schools for the district's outstanding commitment and dedication to our children and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Susan Creed, executive director for the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce, presented the Community Champion Award to Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer and the Board of Education at their meeting on Tuesday, April 13, at the district's Technology Building, along North Oakum Street, Edenton.
Creed noted that during the pandemic, the school system worked to help the community through an unprecedented time.
“You put our children first, and you adapted over and over to ensure their safety and the safety of your teachers and staff," she said.
Creed expressed on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce her appreciation for the strong leadership in our schools.
“Because you have put in the extra hours, made the tough decisions, and put our children first; parents have been able to work, businesses have been able to keep their doors open, and our community will come out of this okay," she said. "That has been no easy task, and you did it.”
In a Facebook post, the district thanked the chamber for the recognition.
"Edenton-Chowan Schools is honored and humbled to receive this award. The effort and energy that went into this year was always for our children," it read. "We made this year dazzling because we believed it was our calling to serve our children. We made this year dazzling because we believed in each other!
"Ms. Creed, thank you for the heartwarming tribute you shared on what we accomplished this year:
"First, our children. Of course they are first, as they should be.
"You figured it out. Those who need to be in person, are in person. Those who have a need (for whatever their reason) to be home, can be remote. Giving that choice is not easy on you and your teachers. But you did it.
"You even figured out how to get critical food to the households who rely on it to feed their children, our children. And to touch base with the kids who need to be seen, evaluated - for their safety and health. You did it.
"ALL THE WHILE... keeping their brains stimulated. And their education moving forward. We recognize that this was no easy task and you did it.
"Second, the teachers and staff. You care. And it shows. The long hours spent ensuring your plan would keep them safe, providing the resources they need, and offering vaccinations to anyone who wanted one -- all shows you care.
"And the efforts the teachers and staff went through - and are still going through - to keep the children safe, secure, and supported... and learning. Again, no easy task, and yet, you did it.
"Third, our community. We are so blessed to have a school system with strong leadership, who keeps their focus on what is important and goes for it!! And figures it out. Because you have put in the extra hours, and made the tough decisions and put our children first... parents have been able to work, and businesses have been able to keep their doors open, and our community will come out of this okay. And that has been no easy task, and you did it.
"Again, to the Chamber and our entire community...THANK YOU! Quite simply, WE did it!!"
Instead of holding its annual awards banquet, the chamber opted to give one Community Champion Award, said Amber Hardy, Chamber Board president.
"We have so many wonderful organizations that we are so proud of and would love to recognize each and every one. However, the school system has been there for us parents and this community throughout the pandemic," she said. "We have truly been able to count on them.”
Hardy went on to say that in some other communities children had no option to attend in person school, “but Edenton-Chowan Schools made it a priority for our kids and this community.”