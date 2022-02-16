In a 4-2 vote during a Feb. 15 special meeting, the Edenton-Chowan Board of Education decided to begin a transition to optional masking in its schools.
The transition is scheduled to begin Feb. 21. Masks will still be required on all buses districtwide, per CDC order.
The vote, which came at the end of a 40-minute convention of the board, was the only topic of business during the evening’s special meeting.
Board Chair Gene Jordan and board members Gil Burroughs, Ricky Browder and Paul Clifton voted to begin transitioning to optional masks in schools, following a recommendation from Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer.
On the contrary, board members Jean Bunch and Joan White voted nay. Board member Maxine Mason was not present for the meeting.
Dr. Sasscer put forth his recommendation to the board that they vote to begin the transition, after reviewing positive data during a presentation. He thanked families throughout Chowan County for their graciousness in abiding by the quarantine guidelines for children.
Dr. Sasscer also thanked the board for their strength in decision making during the peak of the pandemic.
“You were challenged with decisions of the mind and heart and you put our staff, education and health first. You demonstrated leadership,” he said.
Dr. Sasscer’s data presentation showed that during the peak of the COVID-19 Omicron wave, 81 students were out sick per week. As of last week, it was just six.
Dr. Sasscer then pointed out his staff poll, which is demonstrated at each monthly meeting during the masking debate.
Currently, around 77.7 percent of staff members in the ECPS district favor an optional mask scenario, while 22.3 percent seek to keep the mandatory masking in place.
This is a shift from the previous tallies at the Feb. 1 regular meeting, which listed 63 percent of staff looking for a mask mandate to remain in place, compared to just 35 percent wanting to go optional.
Board member Joan White wondered how easy it would be to shift back into a mandatory masking phase.
“Would it be easy to swing the pendulum back to mandatory masks if an influx of cases happens again?” White asked.
Dr. Sasscer said he thinks it would be “difficult,” given that mandates in general are hard to enforce because they take away choices.
“It is something that is difficult to go backwards to,” he said. “We hope to create awareness and knowledge, any time there is high transmissibility, there are tools there for preventative measures like vaccines and masks. Just like when flu season spikes, we have choices.”
Dr. Sasscer then told the board that he had been having frequent discussions with Albemarle Regional Health Services Director Battle Betts about the issue.
“My conversations with Battle Betts have begun to resemble treating a flu diagnosis,” Dr. Sasscer said. “Our society is already beginning to discuss the transition from pandemic to endemic.”
Board member Jean Bunch suggested that the board wait until the regular meeting on March 1 to vote on the issue. She said that other local counties have done away with the mandate and it may be beneficial to see how case counts react in those districts.
Camden, Currituck, Dare, Pitt and Perquimans counties have all recently voted to transition to optional masking in schools.
Dr. Sasscer said that ECPS was one of the last, if not the last, cornerstone institutions in the community to still require masks, outside of the hospital and library systems.
“It [a transition] may feel abrupt in the school system, but we are just one part of a larger community and the community has gradually transitioned. It has not felt abrupt in the community,” Dr. Sasscer said. “Schools are the last part that have yet to transition. Other school districts have shown success with optional masking.”
Board member Paul Clifton agreed, saying it does not feel like an abrupt shift because masks are still an option for those who want it. He noted the dramatic drop in Omicron cases as a reason to be hopeful.
Board member Ricky Browder told his colleagues that it is the responsibility of the parent to make the decisions for their child and that the board needs to get back to education.
“Our focus has not been on teaching kids the last two years, it has been on being the health and mask police,” Browder said. “Education has taken a backseat to a certain extent when we need to get it back on the forefront and get back to what it’s all about. Let mom and dad take care of the health issues.”
Browder concluded by saying, “I think it’s time we free our teachers to do what they desire to do and what they are daggone good at doing at Edenton-Chowan schools.”
With no further discussion, the board held their vote.
Masking is still required to be addressed at each regular school board meeting for the foreseeable future, per N.C. Senate Bill 654.
A moment of silence was also held during the meeting to honor the lives lost in a plane crash off of the Outer Banks on Feb. 13. The students who perished attended schools in the Carteret County School district which is headed by Dr. Rob Jackson, former superintendent of ECPS.
