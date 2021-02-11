Due to closing school due to inclement weather earlier this year, Edenton-Chowan Schools have converted two half days for students to full days.
School will be a full day on Thursday, March 18 and Thursday, April 29. Both days are followed by remote-learning days on Friday.
Also in regards to remote learning, Edenton-Chowan Schools announced that all students will participate in remote learning on Friday, February 12. Paper packets will be sent home today for some students who usually do no bring their school computers home.