The 2020-2021 school year has been changed to start and end earlier, and allow for several remote instruction days, due to changes ordered through new state requirements.
Edenton-Chowan Schools Board of Education learned of the changes and approved them during its Tuesday, May 12 meeting at Chowan Middle School.
The first day of school will be Monday, Aug. 17. Teachers will report to school on Aug. 10. While the school calendar calls for convocation and open houses, Superintendent Rob Jackson said he was unsure whether the district would be able to hold those large gatherings.
The school calendar is unbalanced, with the first semester shorter than the second. Jackson said that on the high school level, students will do first-semester exams before the Christmas break, rather than a few weeks after break.
Oct. 16 and Nov. 3 – election day – will be among several built-in remote learning days. These days will count toward student education, but could also be used for staff development, as the kids won’t be in the classroom. Remote learning days also give teachers the change to refine their skills in this new-to-Chowan County learning experience.
The school year will end May 28, with students getting out on early release. Teachers finish up June 4.
Jackson said that a committee at John A. Holmes High School determines when graduation will occur, but he expected it to be on a Saturday.
The school system has been advocating starting the academic calendar earlier in the past, in part to sync with the College of the Albemarle schedule.
The schedule, also allows the district to hold teacher workdays that are the same across the board. In the past, there had been workdays for grades 9-12, and separate ones for the lower grade levels.
“This will allow those families that rely on the older children to watch their siblings continue to do so,” Jackson said.
Board member Gill Burroughs had an issue with the remote learning days, noting that they further a divide in the district.
Jackson understood his concern noting that you have some parents who are unable to teach either due to lack of education or working long hours; the county also has a divide in who has internet access.
“Some parents have internet access, but their babies stay with the grandparents who may not have internet,” he said. “Moving forward, we hope to address these issues.”