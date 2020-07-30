Edenton-Chowan Schools are offering parents the choice between two options for student instruction after schools reopen next month.
The first option is in-person instruction, and the second is remote-learning for the entire first semester, said new Superintendent Michael Sasscer in a phone call to parents and guardians on Thursday, July 23.
Sasscer, formerly interim superintendent, recently was named Edenton-Chowan’s superintendent, replacing Rob Jackson who left at the end of June.
Under the in-person instruction model, students in grades pre-K-5 will attend school Monday through Friday. Students in grades 6-12, however, will be divided into two cohort groups, A and B. Each group will receive two days of in-person instruction and three days of remote instruction. During a Facebook Live event on Monday, Sasscer noted that these plans are still fluid as the district and Albemarle Regional Health Services continue to monitor health trends as they relate to COVID-19.
During the Facebook Live question-and-answer session, Chowan Middle School Principal Michelle White said the decision was made to offer in-person education for elementary school students Monday through Friday, because classrooms at D.F. Walker and White Oak schools are larger and can fit more students while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
“Our classrooms at the middle and high schools vary in size, and most are smaller than classrooms at the elementary schools,” she said. A specialist came in to measure the classes, and the number of students allowed at the middle and high school levels is less because the classrooms were built smaller.
Parents have been asked to notify the school district by Friday, July 31, which option they want for their student. The forms can be found online at https://sites.google.com/ecps.k12.nc.us/district/ .
Like several other school districts in the region, Edenton-Chowan will begin the new school year on Aug. 17 with remote instruction only. Unlike the Currituck and Camden school districts, however, Edenton-Chowan will use the remote learning-only model for two weeks and then switch to either the in-person or remote learning option. The other two districts plan to use the model for the first nine weeks of school.
If a family opts for the remote-learning option at Edenton-Chowan School, the student will participate in remote learning for the first semester, which ends in December.
Sasscer said in-person instruction will start Aug. 31 to give the district time to create bus schedules, modify classrooms and monitor health trends. White Oak Elementary Principal Sheila Evans said this timeline applies to all students.
For those concerned about the transportation of papers to and from school, like in a school folder, Evans said that the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has noted that COVID-19 stays alive on paper for a lot less time than was previously thought. The schools still plan to communicate with families through electronic means and paper.
“If they choose, parents can work with their child’s teacher so certain materials do not come home,” she said, during the Facebook Live event.
The district has posted informational materials on its website, so parents will know what is expected should they choose the remote learning-only option. Officials also plan to send out video messages to share with churches and civic groups to help spread the information.
White noted that the school system is spending a lot of time preparing for remote learning. This school year, remote learning will look very different than last year. Some assignments will be due the day they are assigned, while others can be done throughout the week, White said. Students will receive grades for the work that they turn in.
They do not anticipate students being in front of a computer from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day, White said.
For those students who need extra help, there will be opportunities to have small group and intervention-type learning opportunities.
Other information provided during the Facebook Live event Monday included that all cafeteria workers will be required to wear a face mask and shield while preparing food.
The district will provide five face masks for each staff member and each student, but parents are welcome to buy more, said Linda White, D.F. Walker Elementary School Principal.
If there is an incident of COVID-19 at a school, ECPS will share that information with Albemarle Regional Health Services which will handle the communication.
“We will communicate to ARHS and you will receive information from ARHS as we navigate any possible exposure incidents,” Sasscer said.
“We want to you to trust that your school system has the health of its staff and students at the forefront,” he said.