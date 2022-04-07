A commemorative new addition may soon be coming to Edenton’s waterfront – in the form of a dedicated bench.
During the March 28 special meeting of the Edenton Town Council, members voted unanimously to approve the proposal for a bench honoring deceased submarine veterans along the harbor.
The proposal – which was presented by Mark Thesier of the Albemarle Sound Base chapter of the North Carolina Submarine Veterans – garnered praise by council members.
The North Carolina group (a branch of the USSVI) was established after World War II and perpetuates the memory of 3,506 submariners lost on 52 submarines during the war. The bench in Edenton will memorialize those losses.
Thesier currently operates Edenton Bay Cruises on the waterfront. He told council that the proposed location of the bench will be facing the historic Roanoke River Lighthouse, near the current boater’s pumpout station.
Parker Monuments, located in Knightdale, was said to be involved in crafting the memorial bench.
Thesier said that a fundraiser has been established to raise the money needed to purchase not only the bench, but the 475 pound granite slabs to be installed at the base. The bench itself would weigh around 490 pounds.
Councilman Sambo Dixon immediately chimed in and told Thesier he would be happy to donate to the cause.
Councilman Hackney High Jr. asked Thesier if the bench would have any effect on underground utilities nearby or the pumpout station.
“No it wouldn’t,” Thesier told High. “Those utilities are approximately two feet back from where the bench will sit.”
Councilman Craig Miller asked about a target date for the bench installation. Thesier said there is nothing concrete yet, but there are two rough target dates.
“April of 2023 is possible,” Thesier said. “April 11 [of 2023] is the 123rd anniversary of the submarine force. But if we do a six month timeframe, Oct. 13 is the U.S. Navy anniversary. We are trying to target that right now.”
Another date proposed during the discussion was Veterans Day of 2022. If funds are raised in adequate time this year, a dedication could occur sometime around November, lining up well with the holiday.
“I want to thank you for this,” Dixon told Thesier at the conclusion of the presentation. “This is what being in a small town is all about.”
Thesier replied, “It will reflect the community. I appreciate your support in commemorating our shipmates’ sacrifice.”
With a motion from High and a second from Dixon, the motion passed unanimously.
Other business handled at the special meeting included:
• Council heard the Chowan County 2022 Tax Reappraisal presentation from Chowan County Tax Administrator Melissa Radke and Ryan Vincent of Vincent Valuations. The Chowan Board of Commissioners recently heard the same presentation at their March 7 meeting. Residents have until 5 p.m. on May 2 to file an appeal for their reappraisal notices. Those interested may file online at www.chowancounty-nc.gov on the Tax Department page, or in writing at the tax office at 305 West Freemason Street in Edenton.
• Council passed two resolutions unanimously for building reuse grants. (First: Miller motion, Councilman Elton Bond seconded; Second: Bond motions, High seconded).
• Council approved unanimously (Bond motion, Miller seconded) a rehab project for the Freemason Well. The project cost has increased by $24,000 to a total of $56,000 due to material costs. The additional $24,000 was found in the budget by Finance Officer Virginia Smith. Town Manager Corey Gooden said that connection fees are over budget by 5 percent, so funds were pulled from there as well as from water and sewer sales ($12,000 from each). The project consists of: rehabilitation of four water supply wells, construction of a new 500,000 gallon water storage tank, construction of a high service pump station, interconnecting piping and electrical and controls.
• Council held a committee meeting for the Administration Committee, Finance Committee and Utilities Committee. All matters of business from these committees were forwarded up to the main council, with the next regular meeting being on April 12.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.