Edenton Town Council voted on Tuesday, Nov. 9 to approve a new redistricting plan for its four town wards.
Upon opening a public hearing to discuss the matter, Mayor Jimmy Stallings noted that no town citizens had a comment. He then opted to consider passage of the ward restructuring.
The new redistricting does not affect many properties in town. Two sections of Ward 1 were proposed to be integrated northward into Ward 3.
The first section entails around three blocks of properties between North Moseley Street, North Granville Street and West Gale Street. The second section includes properties along Twiddy Avenue, Gale Circle, Cauthen Lane, Chowan Court and Boswell Street.
The proposal was the second of two choices presented before the council.
“Proposal one was just kicking the can down the road,” Stallings said.
“This will more evenly distribute all four wards’ population according to the 2020 Census and is the most equitable choice,” Town Manager Corey Gooden said of the second proposal.
Councilman Craig Miller made a motion to adopt the new plan with Councilman Elton Bond offering a second. The plan was approved unanimously by council.
Approving the redistricting was the final step the town needed to take in keeping the decision within compliance of state deadlines.
Later in the meeting, a report from the administrative committee was presented by Councilman Hackney High Jr. It recommended the council approve premium pay for employees for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pay would fall under the CARES Act, passed in 2020.
Gooden iterated that the state approved the expenditure from the CARES Act and that the pay should be disbursed within the coming weeks in November.
“You don’t see any problem getting it out before Christmas?” High asked Gooden.
“We would like to have it out by Nov. 30,” Gooden replied.
High made a motion to approve the dispersal of the pay, which was seconded by Bond. The pay disbursement was approved unanimously by the council.
Councilman Sam Dixon brought forth three budget amendments from the Finance Committee, which included the premium pay, the purchase of a new town administration vehicle, and ARP funding for infrastructure.
Dixon made a motion to pass each amendment, with the premium pay and ARP funding being seconded by Miller and the administration vehicle being seconded by Bond. All three passed without objection.
Gooden then shared an update from the Colony Tire expansion. He congratulated the local business on adding nearly 40 jobs from their expansion.
“In the midst of the pandemic and obstacles other businesses struggled with, Colony Tire created 40 jobs with their expansion and I want to congratulate them and thank the council for being supportive of the project,” Gooden said.
A new assistant town manager may also be in the works for the town, with Gooden receiving the go-ahead to begin the search for the replacement to their outgoing planner position.
Elizabeth Bryant, current planner for Edenton, is departing Dec. 31. While the council made it clear her creativity and work ethic will be sorely missed, they are looking to collaborate with her on finding a replacement.
Gooden emphasized combining the planner position with a grant-writing position to create an assistant town manager post that would be able to perform some of the work of town manager when Gooden is out of town.
The business brought forth before the council involved amending the classification of schedule for the new post to include a combination of Bryant and Gooden’s current duties.
“This [new classification] gives us more flexibility to find a candidate and we’re hoping to find an assistant town manager that will be in charge of our planning as well,” Gooden said.
High suggested that council look at previously considered candidates for Edenton town manager, before Gooden was hired.
Dixon made a motion to allow Gooden to begin his search and High seconded. The council approved unanimously.
Speaking afterward, Miller brought forth citizen complaints of road and traffic noise in town, specifically around the 300-400 block of North Broad Street and the 100-200 block of West Queen Street near the intersection with Granville Street.
“These [noise] violations are occurring all hours of day and night, but mostly after schools let out around 3:30 and around the end of the workday at 5:00,” Miller said.
Gooden assured Miller that he would work with Edenton Police Chief Henry King on implementing existing traffic infrastructure to monitor the streets in question.
Shortly before moving into closed session, the floor was opened to public comment. Five Edenton citizens came to the podium individually to make their cases before the council to remove the Confederate statue downtown.
Each speaker emphasized a message of “unity over division” and putting the past in the past, while some focused on the potential impacts to prospective new residents - specifically young people - seeking to come to Edenton.
Mayor Stallings thanked those in attendance for speaking and bringing their thoughts forward and the council recessed in preparation to go into closed session.