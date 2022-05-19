On May 10, the Edenton Town Council voted unanimously to cede ownership of the town’s confederate monument to Chowan County for relocation.
The current plan is to move the statue to the veteran’s memorial park that exists behind the Chowan County Courthouse at the corner of East Queen Street and Court Street.
The Chowan Commissioners must now take up the issue and decide on whether to accept the statue from the town or not. It is not known when that will occur.
At the April 25 special meeting, Councilman Hackney High, who chairs the Administrative Committee, brought forth a resolution on transferring ownership for the board to hear.
The resolution states as follows:
“Whereas, in an act of voluntary cooperation and collaboration between the town of
Edenton and Chowan County, it is requested by the town of Edenton that Chowan County
assume full title to and ownership of The Monument; and
“Whereas, the town of Edenton as a condition for this voluntary cooperation and
collaboration will provide Chowan County with documentation and an appropriate deed to The
Monument to be duly recorded with the Chowan County Register of Deeds; and
“Whereas, in exchange for this voluntary cooperation and collaboration, the town of
Edenton will assume all costs and expenses associated with necessary engineering design, site
preparation, foundation construction, removal, relocation, and re-erection of The Monument
Cornerstone, Pedestal, Base, Shaft, Bronze Statue, and all associated appurtenances including
terrace(s), flag poles, and suitable landscaping and lighting on property within the Town of
Edenton which is owned by Chowan County; and
“Whereas, the Monument is to be located at 101 South Broad Street, in collection with
the existing monuments located at Veterans Memorial Park; and
“Now, therefore it be resolved that the town of Edenton hereby acknowledges
our transfer of ownership of the Monument to Chowan County.”
High explained the resolution.
“We are not asking to put it in front of or beside the courthouse,” High said on April 25. “The committee felt it was appropriate to put it where other veterans are honored. It won’t make everyone happy, but it accomplishes the goals of both relocating and preserving. It does not meet the wish, however, of those who want to remain or to be destroyed.”
High said that pleasing everyone with the decision was a “practical impossibility.”
At the May 10 meeting, there was no discussion when the item was brought forth. Neither High and nor Councilman Sambo Dixon were not present for the vote.
Councilman Craig Miller made a motion to accept the resolution. Councilman Elton Bond offered a second. It passed just seconds after.
During public comment, which was held after the decision had been made, a few citizens spoke on the matter.
Jessie Rivers thanked the council for their decision and their willingness to do it.
“I did not want it destroyed, but rather just gone, not as prominent as it has been,” Rivers said. “I am not thrilled that it will still be within the town and I am worried that some veterans would be offended by having a confederate statue beside the other memorials.”
John Mitchener and William Miller both expressed dismay with council’s decision, telling them that they punted the ball to the county commissioners.
“You did a better job of handling dissent in February than you did now. You listened to the public at that time, heard them talk and acted,” Mitchener said. “Tonight is vice versa. We will have a resolution but will not hear public comment until after. I hope the county commission has enough backbone to reject this, you as a council are abdicating the fundamental responsibility you inherited.”
Mitchener also said that one cannot equate the Confederacy with the “high mark of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard” who are celebrated at the veteran’s park on East Queen Street. He then reminded council members that the confederates were traitors to their country.
“I am disappointed that the aims of reconciliation are being set back tonight,” Miller added. “All we are doing is transferring a problem that has existed outside this door to a location just a few blocks north of us. That’s sad, because then it becomes the same problem, translated to another group of people who frequent the area around the courthouse. We are all citizens, we are all part of this community and I am very saddened by what happened here tonight.”
After public comment concluded, Mayor Jimmy Stallings asked Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden to elaborate on why the decision was made to transfer ownership.
Gooden said that the movement “has to remain within town limits in accordance with N.C. General Statutes.”
Said statute – North Carolina General Statute 100-2.1, authored in 2015 – codifies the following:
“An object of remembrance that is permanently relocated shall be relocated to a site of similar prominence, honor, visibility, availability and access that are within the boundaries of the jurisdiction from which it was relocated. An object of remembrance may not be relocated to a museum, cemetery, or mausoleum unless it was originally placed at such a location.”
The law is currently interpreted to also encompass local governments and municipalities where monuments are on public property.
Stallings told those in attendance that the council “cannot make up rules as we go.” He also said that the statue “cannot be moved” until court decisions elsewhere in the state are made.
“The law says it cannot go in a graveyard, it has to go in a place of prominence,” the mayor said. “We have agreed to move it, but the law says we cannot move it until the law says we can. It’s just the way it is.”
The “law” Stallings is referring to may be two individual court cases, both of which are ownership disputes more so than arguments on the permissibility of removal.
The first being United Daughters of the Confederacy v. City Winston-Salem, a yearslong dispute in Forsyth County that ended with the removal of a statue and dismissal of the UDC’s lawsuit and appeal in superior court because the statue was on private property and not state property. The UDC has since appealed the decision to the N.C. Supreme Court.
The second being an ongoing case in Pasquotank County: Martin Camp 1521 Sons of Confederate Veterans v. North Carolina Historical Commission (NCHC). This case led to a preliminary injunction by Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett to halt the move of the monument at the Pasquotank County Courthouse.
In November 2020, the NCHC ruled that the 2015 general statute (Monument Protection Act) does not apply to the Pasquotank statue because the courthouse is not state property. They also did not act on the Pasquotank commissioners’ decision to relocate the statue. The Camden County-based Martin Camp filed a lawsuit against the NCHC in retaliation, despite showing no proof of ownership.
Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett said that the Martin Camp’s request for an injunction “is frivolous and lacks any legal substance.”
Judge Tillett said in July 2021 that he would stay the Pasquotank case until the N.C. Supreme Court hears the UDC v. Winston-Salem case. There have been no further updates on that front.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.