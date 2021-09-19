At the Edenton Town Council meeting on Tuesday, revisions for a new Unified Development Ordinance were brought before council members.
Elizabeth Bryant, Director of Planning & Community Development for the town of Edenton, presented amendments to the UDO first. She was then followed by Dale Holland, representing Insight Planning & Development, which is based out of Wilmington.
The new ordinance is 419 pages long including revision comparisons. The final document may be shorter.
As per Chapter 160D of the N.C. General Statutes, all local governments had until July 1, 2021 to implement consolidated city and county-enabling statutes for development regulations into a single unified ordinance. The new law does not make any major policy shifts or changes in terms of local government authority, it does however provide clarifying amendments and consensus reforms for local government regulations.
“The old system was not always consistent and it led to unavoidable conflict. It was very confusing in some cases in terms of what was expected or required across the state,” Holland said in his presentation. “For example, under the old statutes, the terms ‘conditional use permit’ and ‘special use permit’ could be used interchangeably. Some towns had both in their ordinance, like Edenton, and across the state it created confusion.”
Holland emphasized that nobody’s property is changed, prior actions are grandfathered into the system and some zoning definitions and procedures have been updated for better clarity.
“Process and procedure are the main focus in the changes, as well as some terms. What was formerly ‘special use permits’ are now ‘minor special use permits,’ and what was formerly ‘conditional use permit’ is now ‘major special use permit,’” Holland said.
With no members of the public attending in-person, a motion was put forth to adopt the text amendments of the UDO as presented. The motion was carried unanimously.
In other business, Councilman Hackney High Jr. spoke briefly on the review of a report provided by the Human Relations Commission to the Administrative Committee on the Confederate monument located in Edenton. High requested the town manager to gather and provide historical documentation that the Human Relations Commission relied on to gather their report. Ultimately it was decided to not discuss anything further at the meeting and to wait until a subsequent meeting.
“We certainly don’t want to sit on the issue, but we also don’t want to rush the issue,” High said.
Councilman Samuel Dixon brought forth three resolutions on behalf of the Finance Committee: approve financing terms for an automatic water meter reading project; adopt a budget amendment to improve the wastewater treatment plant; and for a reuse grant for the Daedalus Yachts Building. The council voted to pass all three resolutions unanimously.
The Public Works Committee, chaired by Councilman Craig Miller, recommended that the council authorize the town manager to work with the town attorney to acquire property at 119 West Hicks Street.
The property, currently owned by Terry Jones is across the street from the Edenton Public Works building. The tax value of the property is approximately $10,060. Council members voted unanimously to begin work to acquire the property.
New business included only a few topics, the first being a resolution for a grant application for an asset inventory and assessment for a sanitary sewer system and water and sewer rate study. State requirements put the deadline in October. The motion to pass the resolution was carried unanimously.
Three resolutions were brought forth to appoint new positions. An appointment to the N.C. Eastern Municipal Power Agency Board of Commissioners was brought forth first. The Agency is how the town of Edenton purchases wholesale power and meets in Wilson about six times a year. There are 32 other members within the eastern region. A motion was made to appoint the incoming town manager, Corey Gooden - who is currently the Director of Public Works - to the post. The motion was carried unanimously.
In regards to appointing a deputy finance officer, who is authorized to sign checks and documents in the absence of the finance officer, a motion was made to appoint the incoming town manager as well. This motion was carried unanimously.
The final appointment was of a town clerk. It was discussed among council members that the incoming town manager had given thought to the idea of serving in this role and decided that if he were to vacate the position as clerk, a new position would be opened down the road. A motion was made and passed unanimously.
The conclusive piece of the council’s agenda dealt with timely and important items. An update was provided by the current town manager, Anne-Marie Knighton, on a plan to provide uplighting in Colonial Park.
Oscar Richardson, a certified arborist from Virginia Beach, met with Knighton and did not recommend installing lighting in the trees. Richardson said that if maintenance was performed on some of the declining live oak trees - such as trimming dead limbs, aerating soils and treating with fertilizer - that the site can support additional uplighting.
Councilman High discussed the idea of a Young Folks Committee in the near-future, which would be a self-autonomous group of residents under 40. The committee would receive some input and guidance from the council, but would ultimately be self-sufficient.
The council members also spoke about the initial stages of planning for Edenton’s 300th birthday celebration, which would be held next year in 2022, to mark the town’s tricentennial.