EDENTON — Edenton leaders have given their stamp of approval to a new waterfront festival this summer, one that will bring music, food trucks and plenty of beer.
The Tourism Development Authority sought approval from Town Council last week to sell beer in a public space during Sounds of Summer, scheduled the afternoon and evening of Saturday, July 22. The event will be a sort of “revamp” of the former Music and Water Festival, according to organizers Amber Hardy and Erienne Dickman.
Sounds of Summer will take place between The Herringbone restaurant and the Roanoke River Lighthouse. Adjacent parking lots will be closed for food trucks, including Kiia’s Way and Old Colony Smokehouse.
The event will feature dancing fueled by beach music favorite The Band of Oz from 4 p.m. until about 7 p.m. or 8 p.m.
Hardy and Dickman said Sounds of Summer will be free to the public. Attendees are encouraged to visit the waterfront in their boats or bring blankets and chairs to sit out on the lawn. The Edenton Police Department will be on hand for the event.
Councilors Hackney High and Sambo Dixon were absent from last week's meeting, attending a conference in Boston along with Mayor Mayor Jimmy Stallings and Town Manager Corey Gooden.
Councilors attending the meeting — Aaron Coston, Roger Coleman, Craig Miller and Elton Bond — voted unanimously for Coston's motion to approve the event.
Other business, council:
• Voted unanimously to approve a proposal to enhance the new Silent Service Memorial bench at the waterfront. The bench was recently erected by the Albemarle Sound Base of U.S. Submarine Veterans.
• Voted unanimously following a public hearing to approve rezoning 125 Davenport Lane from R-20 residential to IW industrial warehousing for its owner to use for storage unit. The parcel, located in the town's extraterritorial jurisdiction, is adjacent to the southbound exit off U.S. Highway 17 that connects to North Broad Street.
Chowan County Commissioner Larry McLaughlin was the only speaker during the public hearing. He expressed concern about zoning a property adjacent to a forested highway exit as industrial, saying he does not want to see “restaurants and gas stations” just off the highway. IW zoning does not permit restaurants. No property owners with land adjacent to the site spoke at the hearing.
• Voted to forward a garbage rate addition for commercial restaurants and a boat pump out fee increase from $5 to $25 to the full council in April.