EDENTON — Edenton leaders have given their stamp of approval to a new waterfront festival this summer, one that will bring music, food trucks and plenty of beer.

The Tourism Development Authority sought approval from Town Council last week to sell beer in a public space during Sounds of Summer, scheduled the afternoon and evening of Saturday, July 22. The event will be a sort of “revamp” of the former Music and Water Festival, according to organizers Amber Hardy and Erienne Dickman.

