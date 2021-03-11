Edenton Town Councilor Craig Miller announced plans to seek a second term as an at-large council member.
Municipal elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The filing period is usually held in July. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the election may be delayed. U.S. Census has said it will distribute information used to determine district maps for government elections in September.
The other town council positions that will be voted on include the 3rd Ward seat, currently represented by Roscoe Poole Jr., and 4th Ward seat, currently represented by Elton Bond.
In a statement, Miller said that he has focused on positive efforts to make the town of Edenton a better place in which to live, work, play and thrive for ALL our citizens since joining council in 2017.
“I wish to continue as your at-large councilman to represent the entire Edenton community by improving relationships between the Town Council and citizens we so ably serve by being an active advocate for all the people of Edenton,” he said.
“As your councilman for the past three-plus years, I have consistently voted in the affirmative for all these many projects that have enhanced our existing infrastructure. I have consistently voted ‘yes’ on all our police and fire departments request matters in order to make our town safer. I have continually sought and promoted improvements within our two Redevelopment Zones. i have regularly pushed for the establishment of a second grocery store; sale of the Hotel Hinton; opening of the brew pub; and the creation of a Water Sports Center at Colonial Park.
“As a progressive community, we must do all we possibly can to halt our population decline by encouraging and welcoming young adults, as well as retirees, to visit and eventually settle in our town. In addition to this, we must embrace diversity in our ranks in order to grow a united community. It is my hope that the town’s newly formed Human Relations Commission will be a key player in this endeavor.
“I applaud and support the continued efforts of the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce, Destination Downtown Edenton, and the Edenton-Chowan Partnership for their on-going efforts to maintain and build a sustainable business climate within our community.
“As stewards of the land, we must continue to protect our valuable natural resources and our historical uniqueness for generations to come so that we can retain the ever-popular moniker of the ‘Prettiest Small Town on the Carolina Coast.’
“As your Councilman At-Large, I will continue to stand strong for a safe, caring and connected community. Let us ALL ‘Move Forward Together’ in making Edenton a better place where we all can build a better future together.”