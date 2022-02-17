It may be time to check those receipts.
The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Sciences’ Standards Division has collected fines from stores in 16 counties, including one location in Chowan County, because of excessive price-scanner errors.
The Dollar General at 1503 Virginia Rd. in Edenton has paid a total of $10,000 in fines.
The initial inspection in August found a 16 percent error rate based on eight overcharged in a 50-item lot. A followup inspection in September found a 12.67 percent error rate based on 38 overcharged in a 300-item lot.
A third inspection in November found a 13.67-percent based on 41 overcharged in a 300-item lot.
The store was reinspected on Jan. 3, and again failed the inspection.
“Our Standards Division inspectors work to protect consumers by comparing the price on the shelf and the price at the register to be sure they match. Stores have a responsibility to make sure their pricing is accurate, and most stores pass inspection. One with errors face fines until they come in compliance,” said N.C. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler.
The department conducts periodic , unannounced inspections of price scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register.
If a store has more than a two-percent error rate in overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more extensive follow-up inspection later.
Undercharged are also reported, but do not count against a store.
Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection. In addition to the penalties paid, the store will be subject to re-inspection every 60 days from the last inspection until it meets the two-percent or less error rate.
Additional penalties may be assessed if the store fails a re-inspection.
In Camden County, the Dollar General at 917 N.C. 343 South in Shiloh, has been fined $5,000 in fines.
An initial inspection in October found a 10-percent error rate based on five overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November found an 18-percent error rate based on 54 overcharges in a 300-item lot.
The store has been reinspected and passed the inspection.
Stores were also fined in Camden, Durham, Hertford, Nash, New Hanover, Moore, Randolph, Sampson, Surry, Union, Vance, Wake, Watauga, Wayne and Yadkin counties.
Consumers who would like to file a complaint about scanner errors, can call the Standards Division at 984-236-4750.
Adams Publishing reached out to the store in Edenton, but was told the manager was away.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@apgenc.com.