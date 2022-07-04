The town of Edenton was recently awarded funding through the Golden LEAF Foundation of North Carolina to help mitigate local flooding concerns.
On June 2, the Golden LEAF Board of Directors awarded $1,706,550 in funding for projects through the Flood Mitigation Program to counties throughout the state.
Flood Mitigation Program grant funding was allocated to Chowan, Pasquotank, Bladen, Harnett, Robeson, Craven, Pender and Duplin counties.
A total of $249,300 was received by the town of Edenton to replace an existing pipe under Old Hertford Road as well as downstream piping to relieve hydraulic pressure and reduce the potential for flooding of roads and residential and commercial structures during heavy rain events.
The area has been targeted by Edenton’s town council for improvements for over a year now, citing both resident input and ongoing flooding concerns.
Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden said that the funds would cover a “good portion” of the project and that repairs will get underway soon.
The Golden LEAF funding for Edenton joins existing funding granted to Elizabeth City, Elizabethtown, Lillington, Lumberton, River Bend, Surf City and Wallace.
Since 1999, Golden LEAF has funded 2,011 projects totaling $1.18 billion supporting the mission of advancing economic opportunity in North Carolina’s rural, tobacco-dependent and economically distressed communities.