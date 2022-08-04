N.C. Governor Roy Cooper recently announced $4,854,725 in state funding for Edenton to upgrade its water infrastructure.
The projects funded in town include the construction of two new water wells and to conduct asset inventory and assessments on the system.
Chowan County also received $400,000 for an ARPA study grant related to a potential reverse osmosis water treatment plant.
A record $789.4 million in water and wastewater infrastructure funding was announced July 27 to help pay for 385 projects statewide, including 140 construction projects.
“Clean drinking water is necessary for healthy families and thriving communities and businesses,” said Gov. Cooper. “The historic level of investment provided by the American Rescue Plan will help increase resiliency, support economic growth in our state and improve access to clean water in the communities that need it most.”
Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden was ecstatic upon learning of the news last Wednesday.
“This is a major accomplishment for Edenton, its residents and the public works department,” Gooden said.
Gooden explained that because Edenton was on the state’s distressed list for water and wastewater systems, it was prioritized for more funding.
A total of $4,479,725 will be awarded to Edenton for constructing two new water wells and a raw water interconnect between the Freemason and Beaver Hill water treatment plants.
The location of the new wells is unknown, Gooden said, as water quality tests have to be done.
A digitally automated SCADA system could also be involved in the upgrades, which allows any of the plants and wells to be run and managed from one site.
Around $375,000 will be allocated for asset inventory and management on the water and wastewater systems. This is a condition assessment of water valves in town, along with GIS work to locate all of them as well as locate water lines.
“This project should be 100 percent grant funding, which is worth 50 percent more than all of our previous project costs,” Gooden said.
Gooden admitted however that Edenton may still remain on the state’s distressed list, as future sewer improvements are needed.
Working alongside The Wooten Company for water upgrades and Stroud Engineering for wastewater upgrades, Gooden says that he believes Edenton will be much better off once all of the upgrades – including the future sewer work – are complete.
All in all, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Division of Water Infrastructure received more than 700 applications from 94 of North Carolina’s 100 counties, requesting more than $3.1 billion.
This funding round included the first awards of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) water and wastewater funding on the state level, as well as $174,846,696 in funds that were appropriated in the 2022-23 state budget, signed by Governor Cooper on July 11, 2022.
The application period for the next round of funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects, which will include the first ARPA stormwater funding, ends on Sept 30.
Gooden said he hopes to apply for funds in the second round as well, to tackle the rest of the sewer repairs.
“Edenton’s utilities will be in really good shape if these things are done,” Gooden said.