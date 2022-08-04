Water 1

The water treatment plant on Freemason Street in Edenton. A raw water interconnect line may soon be constructed between water treatment plants in town, as part of upgrades to the overall system. 

N.C. Governor Roy Cooper recently announced $4,854,725 in state funding for Edenton to upgrade its water infrastructure.

The projects funded in town include the construction of two new water wells and to conduct asset inventory and assessments on the system.