As local leaders continue to cement a path forward for relocating Edenton’s Confederate monument – the object’s long history and questions of both its ownership and final resting place still hang over the community.
The story of the monument began in 1901 when Edenton’s Bell Battery Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy initiated fundraising.
By 1904 the cornerstone and shaft were laid on the green of the 1767 Courthouse. Five years later, the bronze soldier statue was unveiled at a public ceremony. The total cost was $3,000.
Edenton native Susan Inglis said her aunt, Marion Drane, was one of the little girls that pulled the string to reveal the soldier.
Drane later said – during the monument’s relocation in 1961 – that it should be taken down entirely. Drane claimed that clinging to the “Lost Cause” of the Confederacy had become “inappropriate,” according to Inglis.
One year prior to fundraising, an article by local attorney William Marion Bond appeared on the front page of a newspaper in Edenton urging residents to form “white supremacy clubs.”
One such club was formed two days later. Monument opponent Rod Phillips claimed the two events were intertwined.
The Bell Battery Chapter of the UDC eventually dissolved in Nov. 1937 due to waning interest.
In 1960, during the height of the Civil Rights Movement, the Edenton Woman’s Club sought funding from the Chowan County Commissioners to relocate the monument.
The reasoning was to beautify the courthouse green, club leaders said at the time.
In March 1960, the proposal to move the statue had provoked violent pushback in Edenton, according to past reporting. County commissioners, who originally sought approval via public referendum to fund the relocation, decided to call off the vote after the Woman’s Club backed down due to the increasingly partisan nature of feedback.
A year later, the club reappeared before the commissioners, seeking no money and asking permission to relocate the monument themselves.
The commissioners relented and Edenton Town Council soon followed, allowing the monument to be placed at the foot of Broad Street. The monument was then moved on June 1, 1961 – it has remained there ever since.
Phyllis Coleman, who was raised in Edenton, said the monument is a longstanding symbol of the “racist traditions of the South.”
“I was born and raised in Edenton and attended segregated schools up until ninth grade. Racism was prominent,” Coleman said. “The confederate monument and other symbols of hatred were boldly displayed downtown and flaunted. For Blacks, it was a symbol of intimidation and was meant to convey the message that we were irrelevant because ‘white supremacy’ reigns.”
Coleman recalled experiences in the “Colored Only” section of both Belk and the Taylor Theater and noted her mother – who cooked at Triangle Restaurant – could not even enter the front door to eat at the place for which she prepared food.
The mayor-appointed Human Relations Commission presented a report in Aug. 2021 recommending the relocation of the monument. The HRC vote on relocation was 7-6.
The recommended new location was a town-owned plot adjacent to Beaver Hill Cemetery. A park would be constructed upon relocation.
Edenton Town Councilman Roger Coleman said that the council was divided on the recommendation.
Concerns with the Beaver Hill plot revolved around North Carolina General Statute 100-2.1, which states that a historical monument should be relocated to a place of “equal prominence.”
Since the monument’s 1961 relocation, it has been declared “non-contributing” to the historic district, according to a 2021 memo from former town planner Elizabeth Bryant.
“Because the current site [of the monument] is not the original site, staff is of the opinion that the town has a justifiable position that a new 2021/22 site would be as appropriate, if not more so, than the current site,” the memo read.
Dr. Emma Bonner, HRC member, told the Chowan Herald she was satisfied with the recommendation. Bonner, who marched and was arrested in civil rights protests across northeast North Carolina, said she didn’t want to see the monument in the town square.
Ownership has also been a recent roadblock in relocation.
Anne Rowe, whose grandmother helped install the monument, said she was not sure who owned it, but guessed that Edenton could claim ownership.
“Town council can do what it chooses, as long as they respect it,” Rowe said.
Last month, the Chowan Herald found no record of monument ownership at the Register of Deeds office and requests for comment from the national UDC in Richmond, Va. were not returned.
As for a final decision on relocation, a new site was proposed in the spring, at Veterans Park on East Queen Street. Coleman said that the change was required to get all of the councilmen aboard.
Monument advocates have said recently that the object is a memorial to U.S. veterans, citing a 1958 pension law and U.S. Code Title 38.
A U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs spokesperson told Reuters in 2020 that “per federal law, for V.A. purposes, the term ‘Veteran’ does not apply to those who served in the Confederate armed forces.”
Chowan County Commissioner Bob Kirby, who opposes removal, reminded the town council on Aug. 9 that many Confederate soldiers were drafted against their will.
Resident Harriet DeHart said the monument reminds people of the past, so hopefully it will not be repeated. DeHart then referenced the Dachau Concentration Camp in Germany.
“General Eisenhower made it clear that [Dachau] was not to be destroyed, but instead left as a reminder to the future to never sink this low against humanity again,” DeHart said.
Charlie Williams, Commander of the Beaufort Plowboys Sons of Confederate Veterans, told local leaders in an email dated Aug. 5 that the monument honors “Southern patriots,” many of whom “were not plantation owners nor slave owners.”
Census research found that at least three families of women who helped to install Edenton’s monument owned enslaved people. Susan Inglis said her family was among them, along with multiple others noted on a 1907 UDC roster.
Jason Kint, whose family owns a home near Veterans Park, is opposed to the shift and believes the town should follow the original recommendation – Beaver Hill – citing difficult work by the HRC.
“Removing this statue from a public place of prominence will show the strength and character of Edenton,” Kint said. “It’s a step towards opening hearts and minds to the perspectives of the African American community.”
John Mitchener, a Vietnam veteran, also disagreed with the Veterans Park location and previously said that the Confederacy cannot be held equivalent to the U.S. Armed Forces. He proposed a fountain where the monument currently stands, along with space for music, weddings or school art displays.
Mitchener’s father was the mayor of Edenton when the monument was relocated in 1961.
Edenton native Kristal Jordan said she sees the statue as honoring people who died defending slavery and a symbol of “quiet racism.”
“It’s a stark image of what this town is really about. One steeped in the racist history of the Confederacy, one built on the backs of many slaves, including some of my ancestors whose names were lost in time forever,” Jordan said. “That statue speaks volumes while saying nothing. I’m astonished but kind of not so astonished that it still stands.”
As work to relocate the monument progresses, Councilman Coleman said he spoke to a community leader recently about the monument’s impact.
“I spoke to a woman [who is] a leading member of our community, who approached me following the town council’s unanimous vote to relocate the monument. I expected a berating,” Coleman said. “Instead, she wanted to thank me for this town council action.”
The woman went on to tell Coleman that she had been opposed to any change in the monument’s location, but recently went down and stood in front of the monument, where she asked herself: “what would this monument mean to me if I was a Black woman?”