From March 9-April 2, Friends of Historic Edenton State Historic Site is sponsoring a Golden Egg Hunt! This community egg hunt is leading up to our Drive-Thru Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, on Saturday, April 3. Each egg will have a Golden Ticket hidden inside, so if you find the Golden Egg, bring the Golden Ticket to the Historic Edenton Visitor Center, located at 108 N. Broad St., Edenton, to redeem your prize!
Some eggs are easy to find, others are hidden more cleverly, so sharpen your minds to decipher these clues to the location of two Golden Eggs:
Clue #1:
Is there still a Golden Egg you seek?
Never fear, be not meek.
Go to the place where they held for many weeks
Those who did not turn the other cheek
Clue #2:
This Golden Egg can be found
Where fun and games did abound
For those who wanted a break from the spinners
To play games and be the winners
In honor of Women’s History Month, we have an additional prize for the person who guesses the right answer to the special clue below. If you believe you have the right answer, give us a call and the first person who guesses the correct answer will get the prize!
Women’s History Month Clue:
This highly accomplished lady rose to the top
Determined that at nothing she would stop
When disaster struck, she was the first to rebuild
Against all odds, she lived a life fulfilled
This Golden Egg Hunt would not be possible without the generosity of our business and individual supporters who, in addition to our current supporters, have donated prizes for our community egg hunt: Edenton Coffee House and Byrum True Value Hardware, Gifts and Crafts.
If you or your business would like to support this event, please come to the Historic Edenton Visitor Center to pick up a donation form, or call us at 252-482-2637 to have us come to you.
If you don’t find a Golden Egg this week, never fear! We will be giving clues for some of next week’s eggs, as well -- stay tuned!