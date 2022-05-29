The town of Edenton recently acknowledged and honored the passing of one of its own – Scott Dees.
Dees served Edenton as a member of the public works team for 24 years. His 25th anniversary as a town employee would have been in August.
“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the death of our colleague and friend, Scott Dees, who passed away on May 23,” a town press release read. “We recognize and appreciate the 24 years of service he dedicated to our public works team. He will be missed by so many.”
Comments and tributes poured into the town’s Facebook page upon the announcement of the news:
“So proud of that guy. Scott never saw any limitations in his life, he conquered the hearts of Edenton by how well he lived his life,” wrote Elaine Dees. “No disabilities, only more jobs to conquer, he will be truly missed.”
“He was a good friend to my grandma, Joyce Williams, and they loved to talk about their days working at the cotton mill together,” Beth Copeland added.
“Scott was a guy you could always have great conversations with! Every conversation we had usually ended up going back to our school days of being in the same grade and talking about our old classmates,” wrote Steve Evans. “He was a true friend and I will miss him.”
“Scott was Scott! A hard worker. You'd get a nod passing by or maybe a 30 minute passionate conversation on whatever topic he selected,” said Paul Stallings. “We had many talks when he was cutting grass at the town cemeteries. He always asked me how my family was doing. Scott was a good guy. Rest easy.”
Town Manager Corey Gooden also weighed in on Dees’ passing, having worked with him extensively while he was Public Works Director.
“Scott has been an inspiration to me since I joined public works. He worked his hardest every day and gave it his all. Even after his diagnosis, he insisted he keep working and I let him because I knew that’s what he loved doing,” Gooden said. “I remember picking him up one day and driving him around town and he told me he had always wanted to work for Edenton as a public works employee.”
Gooden reminisced on Dees’ work ethic and local reputation.
“He was one of the best employees and best people I have ever had the privilege of working with. He was a local hero and he will be greatly missed,” Gooden concluded.